Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Perishable Goods Transportation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The perishable goods transportation market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $13.67 billion in 2023 to $14.86 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.” — The Business Research Company

The perishable goods transportation market is thoroughly covered in The Business Research Company’s "Perishable Goods Transportation Global Market Report 2024", forecasting a $20.41 billion market size by 2028 with an 8.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

The rise in the perishable goods transportation market is attributed to increasing demand for processed food. North America is anticipated to dominate in market share. Key players in the perishable goods transportation market comprise UPS Healthcare Logistics Inc., DHL Global Forwarding, Maersk Line Limited, Hapag-Lloyd AG, and C. H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Perishable Goods Transportation Market Segments

• By Product: Meat, Fish and Seafood, Dairy and Frozen Desserts, Vegetables and Fruits, Bakery and Confectionary

• By Technology: Isothermal, Reefer, Freezer

• By Mode of Transportation: Sea, Air, Rail, Road

• By Geography: The global perishable good transport market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Perishable Goods Transportation involves transporting temperature- or time-sensitive goods in refrigerated vehicles with controlled temperature systems to maintain their quality and effectiveness during transit.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Perishable Goods Transportation Market Trends And Strategies

4. Perishable Goods Transportation Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

