SB995 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2024-02-07

WISCONSIN, February 7 - An Act to repeal 118.019 (2) (a) 10. and 118.019 (2) (a) 11.; to renumber and amend 118.019 (1m) (b), 118.019 (2d) and 118.019 (3); to amend 115.29 (7), 118.019 (1m) (a), 118.019 (2) (a) 1. and 2., 118.019 (2) (a) 5., 118.019 (2) (c), 118.019 (2) (e), 118.019 (4), 118.019 (5) and 146.89 (3r) (e); to repeal and recreate 118.019 (1), 118.019 (2) (intro.) and 118.019 (2m); and to create 118.019 (1m) (b) 1. and 3., 118.019 (2) (a) 3., 3m. and 4., 118.019 (2) (a) 6. and 118.019 (2r) of the statutes; Relating to: human growth and development instruction. (FE)

Status: S - Education

Important Actions (newest first)

