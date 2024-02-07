WISCONSIN, February 7 - An Act to amend 440.08 (2) (a) (intro.), 457.08 (1) (intro.), 457.08 (2) (intro.), 457.08 (3) (intro.) and 457.08 (4) (intro.); and to create 457.08 (6) and 457.085 of the statutes; Relating to: provisional social worker certificates and licenses.
Status: S - Licensing, Constitution and Federalism
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb1005
You just read:
SB1005 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Licensing, Constitution and Federalism - 2024-02-07
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.