SB1005 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Licensing, Constitution and Federalism - 2024-02-07

WISCONSIN, February 7 - An Act to amend 440.08 (2) (a) (intro.), 457.08 (1) (intro.), 457.08 (2) (intro.), 457.08 (3) (intro.) and 457.08 (4) (intro.); and to create 457.08 (6) and 457.085 of the statutes; Relating to: provisional social worker certificates and licenses.

Status: S - Licensing, Constitution and Federalism

