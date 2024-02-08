Indonesia OTT Market scenario for 2022-2031 | CatchPlay, Iflix, Mola TV, Netflix Indonesia

Indonesia OTT Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, Indonesia over the top market size was pegged at $870.35 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $16.38 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The rise in popularity of direct carrier billing in the OTT market, the advent of high internet speed, surge in penetration of smartphones and their compatibility with OTT applications coupled with economical charges of OTT services have boosted the growth of the Indonesia OTT market. However, piracy of digital streaming ecosystem and challenges in consumer engagement hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in focus to create local content, increase in subscriptions of OTT videos, and use of advanced technologies in OTT services would unlock new opportunities.

In the current scenario, over the top service providers extensively offer their services through mobile apps to assist customers by providing an easy and convenient shopping experience, online gaming, online payment, and banking. Rise in adoption of smartphones and electronic devices is a major factor that propels growth of the over-the-top market. In addition, factors such as surge in income of customers, availability of low-cost smartphones, availability of high speed & cost-effective internet, rise in number of netizens, and rise in investments in communication network infrastructure considerably contribute toward growth of the Indonesia over the top market.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic positively impacted the market due to the rise in demand for OTT service and growth in online communication services.

Due to lockdown restrictions, people used to spend more time at home, which increased the use of online platforms. Moreover, OTT platforms invested more in launching regional content.

Indonesia over the top industry includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Amazon Prime Video, CatchPlay, Iflix, Mola TV, PT. Media Nusantara Citra Tbk. (MNC Media), Netflix Indonesia, PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel),, PT. Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk, Vidio.com, and Viu.

Indonesia OTT Market by Component, Device Type, Content Type, Revenue Model, User Type, and Industry Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

