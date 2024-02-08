On the road: mini-hydro, paraeducators, and after-school programs in Skagit County

WASHINGTON, February 8 - Gov. Jay Inslee visited Skagit County last Friday and toured a micro-hydroelectric project, met with students and teachers at Sedro-Woolley High School, and dropped in at the Triumph Teen Life Center.

Clean Energy in Action

The governor toured one of Skagit PUD's advanced micro-hydroelectric plants. These systems generate clean electricity from water flowing through municipal pipelines. He also highlighted a new micro-hydro project at Mount Vernon High School, funded by a nearly $600,000 grant from the Washington Department of Commerce. This project is expected to generate enough power to ultimately cover the school's electricity needs and even power new electric vehicle charging stations. These are examples of how the Climate Commitment Act will be used to generate clean, renewable energy and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Investing in Education

Gov. Inslee and First Spouse Trudi Inslee look on as Mr. Reed runs through an exercise in his Spanish class.

Inslee then stopped by Sedro-Woolley High School to meet with students, staff, and paraeducators to learn how paraeducators are essential in the classroom. The governor also visited an old friend, Mr. Reed, who teaches Spanish at Sedro-Woolley.

Paraeducators are the unsung heroes of education, providing individualized support to students and helping teachers in the classroom. The governor’s proposed budget included significant investments in education, such as a $3-per-hour raise for paraeducators and increased funding for special education.

Empowering Youth

Gov. Inslee drops in the dance studio at Triumph Teen Life Center.

The governor’s last stop was the Triumph Teen Life Center, a program that provides free after-school support and resources for teenagers in Skagit County. He met with students and learned more about the center's mission to instill confidence and empower youth. The state supports Triumph and similar programs through grants from the Health Care Authority.

