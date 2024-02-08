Cyber Weapons Market Reach USD 23.7 Billion by 2031 : Growth Drivers and Future Scenarios

Cyber Weapons Market

Significant factors that impact the growth of the cyber weapons market comprises the rise in the need for infrastructure protection.

Surge in need for infrastructure protection, significant rise in international conflicts, increase in expenditure for cyber weapons by government and commercial entities

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Weapons Market by Type (Defensive, Offensive), by Application (National Defense System, Public Utility, Automated Transportation system, Smart Power Grid, Industrial Control System, Financial System, Communication Network, Others), by End User (Government, BFSI, Corporate, Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global cyber weapons industry was valued at $9.2 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $23.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Significant factors that impact the growth of the cyber weapons market comprises the rise in the need for infrastructure protection, advancements in technologies such as AI and ML, a significant rise in international conflicts, and an increase in expenditure for cyber weapons by government and commercial entities. However, factors such as the high cost of the development of cyber weapons and technical difficulties in the deployment of effective cyber weapons are expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the rise in demand for defense intelligence and surveillance in military operations and the increase in presence of relevant digital equipment across cyber warfare are expected to create new growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Surge in need for infrastructure protection, significant rise in international conflicts, increase in expenditure for cyber weapons by government and commercial entities, development of cyber weapons as a military tool, rise in defense spending, and rise in demand for cyber weapons due to increased cybercrime and related problems drive the global cyber weapons market. However, the high cost of deployment of cyber weapons and technical difficulties in the deployment of effective cyber weapons hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the increase in the demand for defense intelligence and surveillance in military operations and rise in the presence of relevant digital equipment for cyber warfare will present new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.

Based on end user, the government segment grabbed the highest share of nearly three-fifths of the global cyber weapon market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market in 2031. The growth is attributed to increasing use of cyber weapon by governments for offensive cyber activities. However, the corporate segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the increase in adoption of cyber weapon by private businesses for corporate espionage.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Key players operating in the global cyber weapons market include 𝐁𝐀𝐄 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐳 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐜𝐨𝐦, 𝐂𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐄𝐲𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐊𝐚𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐤𝐬𝐤𝐲 𝐋𝐚𝐛, 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐚𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.

On the basis of application, the global cyber weapons market is segmented into national defense systems, public utility, automated transportation systems, smart power grid, industrial control systems, financial systems, communication networks, and others. The development of international trade and the improvement of living standards have been facilitated by transportation infrastructure. Communities all over the world are connecting more than ever because of huge advancements in the flow of people and things. Yet, the presence of various control systems and auxiliary systems is increasing the interconnection and complexity of transportation networks.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global cyber weapon market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. This is due to a rise in government fundings to maintain stability in cyberspace in the region. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increasing use by the military and governments the region to weaken an adversary's capabilities through supply-chain manipulation, domestic political division, deterioration of trust in governmental institutions, theft of databases.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By type, the offensive segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the communication network segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end user, the corporate segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

