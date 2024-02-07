Submit Release
FTC Issues Notice Regarding Consumer Reviews and Testimonials Informal Hearing

On January 16, 2024, the Federal Trade Commission published a notice in the Federal Register containing the initial and final notice of an informal hearing on February 13, 2024, regarding the Proposed Rule on the Use of Consumer Reviews and Testimonials. During the hearing, which will be open to the public and viewable on the FTC’s website, hearing participants will be providing oral statements. The Commission has issued a notice addressing issues raised in a document submitted in response to the notice of informal hearing by one of the hearing participants.

The Commission vote approving publication of the notice was 3-0.

