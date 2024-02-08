When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 07, 2024 FDA Publish Date: February 07, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination Company Name: Fresh Creative Foods Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Don Pancho, HEB, Trader Joe’s Product Description: Product Description Cilantro Lime Crema, Everything Sauce Fiesta, Cilantro Cotija dressing, Poblano Caesar dressing, Cilantro Dressing, Street Taco Express Meal Kit

Company Announcement

Fresh Creative Foods, a division of Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc., is voluntarily recalling certain cremas, everything sauces, cilantro cotija dressing, poblano Caesar dressing, cilantro dressing and one taco kit due to the risk of Listeria monocytogenes in a cheese ingredient supplied by RIZO-LÓPEZ FOODS, INC.

The dressings and kits were distributed to retail outlets including Costco, H-E-B, Trader Joe’s and Albertson’s in the following states: CA, CT, FL, ID, IL, MD, MT, NJ, NV, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, and WA.

The dressings are sold in bottles; the taco kit is sold in a clear clamshell container with a printed carboard band.

No consumer complaints have been reported to date.

Listeria Monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers are urged not to consume these products. Consumers who purchased these products may take them back to the store for a refund or discard them.

The list of products can be seen here.