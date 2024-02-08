Michael Miklaus Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with "Success Redefined," Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Michael Miklaus

SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Miklaus has joined forces with renowned author Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals worldwide to co-author the book, Success Redefined, published by CelebrityPress®. The book made its much-anticipated debut on February 1st, 2024

Upon its release, Success Redefined surged on the Amazon best-sellers charts, attaining remarkable positions and securing the coveted #1 New Release spot in two distinct categories! Furthermore, it has achieved impressive rankings, hitting best-seller status in Direct Marketing, Sales and Selling, as well as in Entrepreneurship, Marketing, and the Marketing and Sales categories. These exceptional accomplishments emphasize the quality and value of Success Redefined, highlighting its impact and resonance with readers.

Michael’s invaluable chapter, titled, “Fuel For The Soul: Kindling The Passion To Serve”, played an essential role in the book's remarkable success.

Meet Michael Miklaus:

Recognized as the National Association of Mortgage Brokers Mortgage Broker of the Year in 2022 and 2023. Mike Miklaus provides professional mortgage services and advice to homebuyers and property owners throughout the State of California. Mike’s storied background and vast lending experience places him among the top mortgage brokers licensed in California. He has helped thousands of borrowers since starting Integrity Mortgage in 1996. His advice and counsel are sought after by realtors, other lenders, and clients alike.

Acknowledged by his peers as a leader in the mortgage industry, Mike has received many awards and recognitions. He was awarded Best of the Best and a top 1% in the industry by UWM, the largest lender in the country. He has completed certification through the Mortgage Mastermind Elite Coaching Program. He has also been a participant in the High Trust Sales Academy. He has been named a recipient of the Five Star Award in Sacramento Magazine on three occasions for his high client ratings and the lending experience provided to clients by his team at Integrity Mortgage.

As the President and Broker for Integrity mortgage, Mike still actively consults with clients. Using highly-valued tools and analytics, Mike and his team provide advice, not just price, to help borrowers make sound financial choices for their families. He partners with successful realtors to get loans approved quickly and escrows closed in a timely manner. Once the client takes possession, his team continues to add value and information so that borrowers can successfully manage their debts and enjoy the wealth obtained through homeownership.

Mike is an often-requested media expert on mortgage interest rates and housing trends in his immediate market in Northern California. He has appeared on local NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox affiliate stations as well as numerous interviews for local news and real estate show radio broadcasts. He has published articles about Real Estate and Lending in Comstock Magazine and Executive Place Magazine. He is a sought-after speaker by realtor groups, title companies, and service clubs.

When Mike is not assisting homeowners or referral partners, Mike can sometimes be found on a baseball diamond umpiring a community college or high school baseball game. This unique vocation began when Mike started umpiring youth baseball over thirty years ago. He is an avid swimmer; loves to snow ski and he enjoys taking walks with his wife Cynthia.

Mike and Cynthia enjoy short trips, day hikes, wine tasting, touring botanical gardens and hosting gatherings in their home. They love investing time with their children and grandchildren.

