L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 40 Scheduled for May Release

Writers & Illustrators of the Future Winners and Judges for 2023 posing on stage at the L. Ron Hubbard Awards Gala

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 40, with winners from eight countries, is scheduled to be released in May 2024.

(Writers of the Future provides) a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.”
— L. Ron Hubbard, Contest founder
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Year 40 for L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future marks four decades of realizing Mr. Hubbard's vision that “A culture is as rich and as capable of surviving as it has imaginative artists... It is with this in mind that I initiated a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged” (L. Ron Hubbard, Contest Founder)

The Writing Contest is the longest-running science fiction and fantasy competition of its kind in the world. “This year, we have winners from eight countries—Canada, China, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, United Kingdom, and the United States of America,” stated the Contest Director, Joni Labaqui. “So not only are the Writers and Illustrators Contests the largest competitions of their kind in the world, their scope truly is international.” Winners will be flown to Hollywood for a week-long workshop culminating in a festive awards gala where winners will receive their trophies, and one grand prize winner for both the Writer Contest and Illustrator Contest will be announced.

Special recognitions, awards, and proclamations have already started to arrive, congratulating Mr. Hubbard on 40 years, and proclamations from mayors across the United States proclaiming “L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future Week.”

Winners to be published in “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 40” are:

Writers of the Future Contest Winners

FIRST QUARTER
1. Stephannie Tallent from California
“Life and Death and Love in the Bayou”
2. Galen Westlake from Canada
“The Imagalisk”
3. John Eric Schleicher from Montana
“Squiddy”

SECOND QUARTER
1. Rosalyn Robilliard from United Kingdom
“The Wall Isn’t a Circle”
2. Sky McKinnon from Washington
“The Edge of Where My Light Is Cast”
3. James Davies from Maryland
“Ashes to Ashes, Blood to Carbonfiber”

THIRD QUARTER
1. Lance Robinson from Canada
“Five Days Until Sunset”
2. Kal M from Malaysia
“Butter Side Down”
3. Lisa Silverthorne from Nevada
“Summer of Thirty Years”

FOURTH QUARTER
1. Jack Nash from Virginia
“Son, Spirit, Snake”
2. Tom Vandermolen from Washington
“Nonzero”
3. Amir Agoora from Connecticut
“Da-ko-ta”

Illustrators of the Future Contest Winners

FIRST QUARTER
Arthur Haywood from Pennsylvania
Selena Meraki from the Netherlands
Carina Zhang from China

SECOND QUARTER
Ashley Cassaday from Texas
Tyler Vail from Texas
May Zheng from New Jersey

THIRD QUARTER
Peggy Hooper from Oregon
Jennifer Mellen from Utah
Pedro N. from Portugal

FOURTH QUARTER
Steven Bentley from Oregon
Connor Chamberlain from New Zealand
Guelly Rivera from California

L. Ron Hubbard initiated the Writers of the Future Writing Contest in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.

The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 559 winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 2,000 novels and nearly 6,300 short stories, and their works have sold over 60 million copies. In addition, 16 winners have a combined 41 New York Times bestselling books.

The 406 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,800 illustrations and 390 comic books, graced 700 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.

For more information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit www.writersofthefuture.com.

