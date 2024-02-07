Armand Djagueu Attains Amazon Best-Seller Status with "Success Redefined", Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Armand Djagueu

DOULA, CAMEROON, AFRICA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a dynamic partnership, Armand Djagueu has collaborated with renowned author Jack Canfield and an esteemed group of professionals from across the globe to co-author the transformative book, Success Redefined, published by CelebrityPress®. This eagerly anticipated book made its grand debut on February 1st, 2024.

Upon its release, Success Redefined surged on the Amazon best-sellers charts, attaining remarkable positions and securing the coveted #1 New Release spot in two distinct categories! Furthermore, it has achieved impressive rankings, hitting best-seller status in Direct Marketing, Sales and Selling, as well as in Entrepreneurship, Marketing, and the Marketing and Sales categories. These exceptional accomplishments emphasize the quality and value of Success Redefined, highlighting its impact and resonance with readers.

Armand’s distinctive chapter, titled "Leave And Become," has been instrumental in the book's success. His insights provide readers with a comprehensive framework for achieving success in various facets of life.

Meet Armand Djagueu:

Armand Djagueu founded Global Asset Cameroon in March 2020, a fintech-focused strategy consulting company dedicated to helping companies navigate the challenges and opportunities of globalization through digital innovation. In just three years, his company has developed software solutions to enhance investment in regional capital markets, optimize trading strategies, facilitate personal and professional growth, and ensure the transfer of skills to future generations.

Driven by a commitment to support African capital market authorities with cutting-edge technological infrastructure, Armand has led numerous conferences on integrated systems for managing dematerialized securities transactions. His company has already dematerialized and secured over $1 billion in assets and protected the rights of thousands of shareholders.

Armand's approach to management emphasizes the development of human potential, with a focus on training and retaining competent human resources. His company is poised to enter the realm of investment banking.

Armand Djagueu's ability to translate ideas into impactful actions has earned him the title of 'the thinker who acts.' His company's professionalism and expertise were recognized with a third-place ranking in the top software development and testing companies in the USA by Design Rush in June 2023.

Today, Global Asset Cameroon continues to bridge project promoters with financing solutions, serving as a link between capital market structures, custodians, management companies, central depositories, and strong partners in Asia, Europe, and the USA.

