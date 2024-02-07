Submit Release
Century Aluminum Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Announcement

CHICAGO, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) will report fourth quarter 2023 earnings on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 after the close of market trading. The news release will be issued through GlobeNewswire.

The company will hold a follow-up conference call on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The earnings call will be webcast live on the Century Aluminum Company website, located at www.centuryaluminum.com. Plan to begin the registration process at least 10 minutes before the live call is scheduled to begin. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for replay approximately two hours following the live call.

Ryan Crawford (investors and media)
investorrelations@centuryaluminum.com
(312) 696-3132                        


