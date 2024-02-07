Malnutrition and sexual violence rates surge as half a million cross the Darién Gap

Rates of child malnutrition and sexual violence are surging in the Darién Gap as record migration through the lawless strip of jungle drives the health crisis to new heights, say civil society groups operating there.

Over half a million (520 000) people, including 50 000 children under 5, crossed the swampy slither of forest connecting Colombia with Panama in the past year, according to the Panamanian government. The total number of migrants last year was 337% higher than in 2021 when 113 000 people made the crossing and more than 20 times 2019 when 24 000 trekked the Darién Gap.12

“None of these people have access to good healthcare and as this trend continues we are increasingly unable to meet the serious needs in this challenging area,” said Mario Dager at Action Against Hunger.

Medical non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have been calling for support to respond to the growing humanitarian crisis since the number of migrants taking the dangerous route increased during the covid-19 pandemic, …