Ana Megrelishvili Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with "Success Redefined," Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ana Megrelishvili, has joined with world-renowned author Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals worldwide to co-author the book, Success Redefined, published by CelebrityPress®. The book made its much-anticipated debut on February 1st, 2024

Upon its release, Success Redefined surged on the Amazon best-sellers charts, attaining remarkable positions and securing the coveted #1 New Release spot in two distinct categories! Furthermore, it has achieved impressive rankings, hitting best-seller status in Direct Marketing, Sales and Selling, as well as in Entrepreneurship, Marketing, and the Marketing and Sales categories. These exceptional accomplishments emphasize the quality and value of Success Redefined, highlighting its impact and resonance with readers.

Ana’s instrumental chapter, titled, “From Corporate to Calling-Embracing A Purposeful Life”, played a vital role in the book's remarkable success.

Meet Ana Megrelishvili:

Ana Megrelishvili is the CEO and co-founder of Christian Professionals of Atlanta, a networking organization focused on bringing Atlanta’s leaders together to achieve a positive impact on the community through service.

Ana’s passion for making a positive impact on the world has taken her on the path of working with nonprofits when she became a board member of Gift-Wrapping Stars for Children and gala committee chair for Saprea. Ana helps adults find their own path to positive change in their lives through her coaching business, Find Courage to Change.

As a thriving adult of childhood abuse, Ana is making efforts to educate people about her healing journey and spread a message of hope to people she encounters who also went through similar experiences. She documents her journey to healing in her book, Finding Courage to Change.

Ana documents her journey of moving to the United States from the Republic of Georgia in Eastern Europe in the book, Powerful Female Immigrants: Volume 3.

Ana holds a BS in Business Management from Berea College and an MBA from the University of Kentucky. She enjoys Latin dancing, volunteering, and creating new recipes in her free time.

