Computer Modelling Group Announces Third Quarter Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (“CMG Group” or the “Company”) announces its financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023.



CMG Group and its subsidiaries include the following; Computer Modelling Group Inc., CMG Middle East FZ LLC, CMGL Services Corporation Inc., CMG Europe Ltd., and CMG Collaboration Centre India Private Ltd., (together referred to as “CMG”), and CMG Holdings (USA) Inc., Bluware-Headwave Ventures Inc., Bluware Inc., Hue AS, and Kalkulo AS (together referred to as “BHV” or “Bluware”).

As a result of CMG Group’s acquisition of BHV on September 25, 2023, the Company’s operations are now organized into two reportable operating segments represented by CMG; the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software, and BHV; the development and licensing of seismic interpretation software.

THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2024 (“Q3 2024”) OVERVIEW

CMG GROUP KEY FINANCIAL METRICS

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 and compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, when appropriate: Annuity/maintenance license revenue increased by 21%; Annuity/maintenance license revenue increased by 18%; Annuity license fees have increased by 100% or $3.8 million as a result of a full quarter of BHV operations; Annuity license fees have increased by 100% or $4.0 million as a result of a full quarter of BHV operations; Total revenue increased by 70%; Total revenue increased by 43%; Total operating expenses increased by 99%. Adjusted for acquisition related expenses in the current quarter and restructuring charges in the prior year’s third quarter, operating expenses increased by 92%, primarily due to a combination of higher stock-based compensation expense, direct employee costs, professional service costs and office-related costs; Total operating expenses increased by 35%. Adjusted for acquisition related expenses in the current year and restructuring charges in the prior year, operating expenses increased by 51% from the comparative period in the prior year, primarily due to a combination of higher stock-based compensation expenses, direct employee costs, professional services, travel-related and office-related costs; Quarterly adjusted EBITDA as a % of total revenue was 38%, decreasing from 49% in the comparative quarter with, CMG achieving 44% and BHV achieving 27% in the current quarter; Year-to-date adjusted EBITDA as a % of total revenue was 44%, decreasing from 46% in the comparative period, with CMG achieving 47% and BHV achieving 27% in the current quarter; Basic EPS of $0.07, down $0.01 per share from the comparative quarter in the prior fiscal year; Basic EPS of $0.24, up $0.06 per share from the comparative period in the prior fiscal year; Achieved free cash flow per share of $0.09. Achieved free cash flow per share of $0.32.

THIRD QUARTER BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Our third quarter results represent the first full quarter of operations following the acquisition of BHV, which contributed $11.2 million to total revenue and $1.7 million to net income:

Generated total revenue of $33.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $19.4 million in the prior year’s quarter, an increase of 70% with 58% contributed by BHV and 12% by CMG. Geographically, all regions saw increases in annuity/maintenance revenue due to new customers and increased licensing by existing customers. Our existing customers continue to grow their product offerings on contract renewals. Annuity license fee revenue increased due to the acquisition of BHV and was impacted by contract renewals;

Adjusted EBITDA was 38%, compared to 49% in the same period of last fiscal year with BHV achieving 27% and CMG achieving 44% adjusted EBITDA;

Recognition of annuity license fee from BHV had a positive impact on total revenue and adjusted EBITDA (see under “Quarterly Performance” heading for further description);

Reported free cash flow of $7.7 million, representing $0.09 per share;

Subsequent to quarter-end, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share to be paid on March 15, 2024 to all shareholders on record at the close of business on March 7, 2024.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023 and the accompanying notes, our Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023 and with our annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and with our MD&A for the year ended March 31, 2023 which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website www.cmgl.ca. Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

QUARTERLY PERFORMANCE

Fiscal 2022(2) Fiscal 2023(3) Fiscal 2024(4)

($ thousands, unless otherwise stated) Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Annuity/maintenance license 14,306 13,529 14,825 15,533 15,803



15,607



17,610



18,814 Annuity license fee - - - - - - - 3,846 Perpetual license 2,351 386 780 518 1,556 1,849 1,176 584 Total software license revenue 16,657 13,915 15,605 16,051 17,359 17,456 18,786 23,244 Professional services revenue 2,137 2,192 2,477 3,341 2,906 3,292 3,847 9,763 Total revenue 18,794 16,107 18,082 19,392 20,265



20,748



22,633



33,007 Operating expenses 11,482 9,382 10,870 9,262 13,356 9,079 12,414 18,434 Adjusted operating expenses(1) 12,398 7,780 8,529 9,262 13,356 9,079 11,841 17,738 Operating profit 7,312 4,961 5,555 8,435 6,909 9,764 7,726 8,217 Operating profit (%) 39 31 31 43 34 47 34 25 Adjusted operating profit(1) 6,396 6,563 7,896 8,435 6,909 9,764 8,299 8,913 Adjusted operating profit (%) 34 41 44 43 34 47 37 27 Profit before income and other taxes 6,563 5,182 5,989 8,350 7,127 9,148 8,793 8,117 Income and other taxes 1,611 1,369 1,579 2,002 1,901 2,244 2,277 2,507 Net income for the period 4,952 3,813 4,410 6,348 5,226 6,904 6,516 5,610 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 7,879 6,775 8,435 9,498 8,520 9,948 10,718 12,634 Cash dividends declared and paid 4,016 4,017 4,025 4,025 4,032 4,039 4,043 4,059 Funds flow from operations 7,105 4,558 4,974 8,169 7,656 7,920 11,491 8,477 Free cash flow(1) 6,584 4,255 4,505 7,545 5,396 7,463 11,028 7,654 Per share amounts – ($/share) Earnings per share (EPS) – basic 0.06 0.05 0.05 0.08 0.07 0.09 0.08 0.07 Earnings per share (EPS) – diluted 0.06 0.05 0.05 0.08 0.06 0.08 0.08 0.07 Cash dividends declared and paid 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 Funds flow from operations per share – basic 0.09 0.06 0.06 0.10 0.09 0.10 0.14 0.10 Free cash flow per share – basic(1) 0.08 0.05 0.06 0.09 0.07 0.09 0.14 0.09





(1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section. (2) Q4 of fiscal 2022 includes $0.8 million of annuity/maintenance revenue that pertains to usage of CMG’s products in prior quarters. (3) Q1, Q2, Q3, and Q4 of fiscal 2023 include $0.2 million, $0.3 million, $0.3 million, and $0.4 million, respectively, of annuity/maintenance revenue that pertains to usage of CMG’s products in prior quarters. (4) Q1, Q2, and Q3 of fiscal 2024 include $0.1 million, $0.4 million, and $0.2 million, respectively, of annuity/maintenance revenue that pertains to usage of CMG’s products in prior quarters.



Total software license revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2023 increased by 45%, compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, of which 31% is due to BHV acquisition and 14% due to increases in annuity/maintenance and perpetual license revenue of CMG. Total software license revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 increased by 31%, compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, of which 11% is due to BHV acquisition and 19% due to increases in annuity/maintenance and perpetual license revenue of CMG.

Annuity/maintenance license revenue increased by 21% during the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, of which 8% is due to BHV acquisition and 13% due to annuity/ maintenance license revenue increase of CMG. Annuity/maintenance license revenue increased by 18% during the nine months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, of which 3% is due to BHV acquisition and 15% due to increases in annuity/ maintenance license revenue of CMG. CMG’s annuity/maintenance license revenue increases during both three and nine months ended December 31, 2023 were a result of increases in all regions, supported by license fee increases, increased the license usage by existing customers and addition of new customers. We continue to see a strong contribution to revenue from CMG energy transition customers and estimate during the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023, 22% of total software license revenue is related to energy transition.

Annuity license fee revenue relates to BHV and this revenue stream is expected to fluctuate quarterly depending on the timing of contract renewals as the annuity license fees are recognized in revenue when the software license is delivered. Historically, a majority of contracts renew during the third and fourth quarters.

Perpetual license revenue increased by 13% during the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, due to perpetual license sales generated in Canada during the quarter. During the nine months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, perpetual license revenue increased by 114% due to increases in all regions.

Professional services revenue for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023 was $9.8 million and $16.9 million which represents increases of 192% and 111%, respectively, compared to the same periods of the previous fiscal year. The acquisition of BHV contributed 185% and 82% of the increase, respectively, for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023.The remaining increases are due to increased CMG professional services revenue from consulting projects as a result of expanded services to address customer demand.

Total operating expenses for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023, increased by 99% and 35%, respectively, compared to the same periods of the previous fiscal year. Adjusted total operating expenses increased by 92% and 51% for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023, respectively, compared to the same periods of the previous fiscal year. The acquisition of BHV contributed to 46% and 17% of the increase in total adjusted operating costs for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023, respectively, compared to the same periods of the previous fiscal year. CMG’s total adjusted operating expenses increased by 46% and 34% for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023, respectively, compared to the same periods of the previous fiscal year, due to an increase in both direct employee costs and other corporate costs.

Operating profit as a percentage of total revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was 25%, down from 43% in the comparative quarter. Adjusted operating profit was 27%, down from 43% in the comparative quarter. Current quarter includes BHV’s adjusted operating profit as a percentage of revenue at 26% and CMG’s adjusted operating profit as a percentage of revenue at 28%. CMG’s adjusted operating profit as a percentage of revenue decreased from 43% recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, due to an increase in direct employee costs driven by the increase in stock-based compensation, other corporate costs inclusive of the increase in amortization expense as a result of BHV acquisition, partially offset by an increase in revenue. Operating profit as a percentage of total revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 was 34%, slightly down from 35% in the comparative quarter. Adjusted operating profit was 35%, down from 43% in the comparative quarter. Current year-to-date quarter includes BHV’s adjusted operating profit as a percentage of revenue at 26% and CMG’s adjusted operating profit as a percentage of revenue at 37%. CMG’s adjusted operating profit as a percentage of revenue decreased from 43% recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year, due to the same reasons that affected the quarterly comparison as explained above.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

Funds flow from operations is an additional IFRS measure that the Company presents in its consolidated statements of cash flows. Funds flow from operations is calculated as cash flows provided by operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital. Management believes that this measure provides useful supplemental information about operating performance and liquidity, as it represents cash generated during the period, regardless of the timing of collection of receivables and payment of payables, which may reduce comparability between periods.

Certain financial measures – namely, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted total operating expenses, direct employee costs, adjusted direct employee costs, other corporate costs, adjusted other corporate costs, adjusted operating profit, and adjusted net income – do not have a standard meaning prescribed by IFRS and, accordingly, may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. Management believes that these indicators nevertheless provide useful measures in evaluating the Company’s performance. Reconciliations of the non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure are presented below:

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation to Funds Flow from Operations

Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2024 ($ thousands, unless otherwise stated) Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Funds flow from operations 7,105 4,558 4,974 8,169 7,656 7,920 11,491 8,477 Capital expenditures (62 ) - (130 ) (211 ) (1,707 ) (45 ) (51 ) (459 ) Repayment of lease liabilities (459 ) (303 ) (339 ) (413 ) (553 ) (412 ) (412 ) (364 ) Free cash flow 6,584 4,255 4,505 7,545 5,396 7,463 11,028 7,654 Weighted average shares – basic (thousands) 80,335 80,335 80,412 80,511 80,603 80,685 80,834 81,067 Free cash flow per share – basic 0.08 0.05 0.06 0.09 0.07 0.09 0.14 0.09



Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Total Revenue

Three months ended December 31 Nine months ended December 31 2023 2022 $ change % change 2023 2022 $ change % change ($ thousands, except per share data) Net income 5,610 6,348 (738 ) (12 %) 19,030 14,571 4,459 31 % Add (deduct): Depreciation and amortization 1,555 864 691 80 % 3,537 2,732 805 29 % Stock-based compensation 2,974 1,094 1,880 172 % 5,370 1,596 3,774 236 % Acquisition related expenses 696 - 696 100 % 1,269 - 1,269 100 % Restructuring charges - - - 0 % - 3,943 (3,943 ) (100 %) Income and other tax expense 2,507 2,002 505 25 % 7,028 4,950 2,078 42 % Interest income (986 ) (548 ) (438 ) 80 % (2,438 ) (1,105 ) (1,333 ) 121 % Foreign exchange loss (gain) 642 151 491 325 % 693 (923 ) 1,616 (175 %) Repayment of lease liabilities (364 ) (413 ) 49 (12 %) (1,188 ) (1,055 ) (133 ) 13 % Adjusted EBITDA 12,634 9,498 3,136 33 % 33,301 24,709 8,592 35 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of total revenue 38 % 49 % 44 % 46 %



OPERATIONS BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT AND ANALYSIS

CMG Three months ended December 31 Nine months ended December 31 2023 2022 $ change % change 2023 2022 $ change % change ($ thousands) Software license revenue 18,209 16,051 2,158 13 % 54,282 45,571 8,711 19 % Professional service revenue 3,594 3,341 253 7 % 10,338 8,010 2,238 29 % Total revenue 21,803 19,392 2,411 12 % 64,620 53,581 11,039 21 % Cost of revenues 2,288 1,695 593 35 % 6,464 5,116 1,348 26 % Operating expenses 13,606 9,262 4,344 47 % 34,912 29,514 5,398 18 % Operating profit 5,909 8,435 (2,526 ) (30 %) 23,244 18,951 4,293 23 % Adjusted EBITDA: Net Income 3,918 6,348 (2,430 ) (38 %) 17,245 14,571 2,674 18 % Add (deduct): Depreciation and amortization 1,449 865 584 68 % 3,424 2,732 692 25 % Stock-based compensation 2,974 1,093 1,881 172 % 5,370 1,596 3,774 236 % Acquisition related expenses 146 - 146 100 % 719 - 719 100 % Restructuring charges - - - - - 3,943 (3,943 ) (100 %) Income and other tax expense 1,805 2,002 (197 ) (10 %) 6,288 4,950 1,338 27 % Interest income (982 ) (548 ) (434 ) 79 % (2,434 ) (1,105 ) (1,329 ) 120 % Foreign exchange loss (gain) 701 151 550 364 % 752 (923 ) 1,675 (181 %) Repayment of lease liabilities (428 ) (413 ) (15 ) 4 % (1,248 ) (1,055 ) (193 ) 18 % Adjusted EBITDA 9,583 9,498 85 1 % 30,116 24,709 5,407 22 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % CMG total revenue 44 % 49 % 47 % 46 %



CMG experienced increases in revenue for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023, with increases of $2.4 million or 12% and $11.0 million or 21%, respectively. This consistent growth demonstrates CMG’s ability to capture new customers and grow existing customers’ revenue through increased license contracts and pricing.

Cost of revenues has increased for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023, by 35% and 26%, respectively, primarily as a result of increased headcount and headcount related costs to support increased professional services revenue growth.

Operating expenses have increased for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023, by 47% and 18%, respectively, primarily as a result of acquisition-related expenses, and increases in stock-based compensation, headcount and headcount related costs, agent commissions, depreciation and amortization expenses, and other corporate costs.

CMG adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of CMG total revenue is 44% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 49% in the prior year comparative quarter, primarily due to an increase in operating expenses as a result of an increase in headcount and headcount related costs and other corporate costs. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2023, for CMG was 47% which is relatively consistent with the prior year.

BHV Three months ended December 31 Nine months ended December 31 2023 2022 $ change % change 2023 2022 $ change % change ($ thousands) Software license revenues 5,035 - 5,035 100 % 5,200 - 5,200 100 % Professional service revenue 6,169 - 6,169 100 % 6,568 - 6.568 100 % Total revenue 11,204 - 11,204 100 % 11,768 - 11,768 100 % Cost of revenues 4,068 - 4,068 100 % 4,290 - 4,290 100 % Operating expenses 4,828 - 4,828 100 % 5,015 - 5,015 100 % Operating profit 2,308 - 2,308 100 % 2,463 - 2,463 100 % Adjusted EBITDA: Net Income 1,692 - 1,692 100 % 1,785 - 1,785 100 % Depreciation and amortization 106 - 106 100 % 113 - 113 100 % Acquisition related expenses 550 - 550 100 % 550 - 550 100 % Income and other tax expense 702 - 702 100 % 740 - 740 100 % Interest income (4 ) - (4 ) 100 % (4 ) - (4 ) 100 % Foreign exchange loss (gain) (59 ) - (59 ) 100 % (59 ) - (59 ) 100 % Repayment of lease liabilities 64 - 64 100 % 60 - 60 100 % Adjusted EBITDA 3,051 - 3,404 100 % 3,184 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of BHV total revenue 27 % - 27 % -



BHVs revenue for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023, is comprised of 55% professional services revenue, which is primarily driven by a contract with one customer. BHVs software license revenue for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023, was supported by contract renewals.

BHVs cost of revenues consist mainly of headcount and headcount related costs incurred to support professional services revenue.

Operating expenses for BHV are primarily comprised of headcount and headcount related costs, office related costs and professional services costs.

BHV adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of BHV revenue is 27% for both the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023, respectively. The recognition of the annual license fee revenue in connection to third quarter contract renewals had a positive effect on adjusted EBITDA. We expect that adjusted EBITDA will fluctuate on a quarterly basis as a result of annual license fee revenue recognition which is skewed towards the last two quarters of the fiscal year.

CORPORATE PROFILE

CMG Group (TSX:CMG) is a global software and consulting company that combines science and technology with deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry around the world. The Company is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, Oxford, Dubai, Bogota, Rio de Janeiro, Bengaluru, Oslo, and Kuala Lumpur. For more information, please visit www.cmgl.ca.

QUARTERLY FILINGS AND RELATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) and condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the notes thereto for the three and nine-months ended December 31, 2023 can be obtained from our website www.cmgl.ca. The documents will also be available under CMG Group’s SEDAR profile www.sedarplus.ca.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

UNAUDITED (thousands of Canadian $) December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash 45,183 66,850 Restricted cash 158 - Trade and other receivables 32,090 23,910 Prepaid expenses 1,652 1,060 Prepaid income taxes 2,858 444 81,941 92,264 Intangible assets 24,347 1,321 Right-of-use assets 30,008 30,733 Property and equipment 10,072 10,366 Goodwill 3,787 - Deferred tax asset - 2,444 Total assets 150,155 137,128 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Trade payables and accrued liabilities 13,329 9,883 Income taxes payable 1,027 33 Acquisition holdback payable 2,283 - Deferred revenue 27,089 34,797 Lease liabilities 2,738 1,829 46,466 46,542 Lease liabilities 35,017 36,151 Stock-based compensation liabilities 2,706 1,985 Acquisition earnout 1,470 - Other long-term liabilities 261 - Deferred tax liabilities 1,113 - Total liabilities 87,033 84,678 Shareholders’ equity: Share capital 85,925 81,820 Contributed surplus 15,596 15,471 Cumulative translation adjustment (448 ) - Deficit (37,951 ) (44,841 ) Total shareholders’ equity 63,122 52,450 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 150,155 137,128



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

Three months ended

December 31 Nine months ended

December 31 UNAUDITED (thousands of Canadian $ except per share amounts) 2023



2022



2023



2022



Revenue

Cost of revenue 33,007

6,356 19,392

1,695 76,388

10,754 53,581

5,116 Gross profit 26,651 17,697 65,634 48,465 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 4,857 2,480 10,596 6,674 Research and development 7,253 4,096 16,072 13,268 General and administrative 6,324 2,686 13,259 9,572 18,434 9,262 39,927 29,514 Operating profit 8,217 8,435 25,707 18,951 Finance income 986 548 2,644 2,028 Finance costs (1,086 ) (633 ) (2,293 ) (1,458 ) Profit before income and other taxes 8,117 8,350 26,058 19,521 Income and other taxes 2,507 2,002 7,028 4,950 Net income for the period 5,610 6,348 19,030 14,571 Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation adjustment (453 ) - (449 ) - Other comprehensive income (453 ) - (449 ) - Total comprehensive income 4,157 6,348 18,581 14,571 Net income per share – basic 0.07 0.08 0.24 0.18 Net income per share – diluted 0.07 0.08 0.23 0.18 Dividend per share 0.05 0.05 0.15 0.15



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three months ended

December 31 Nine months ended

December 31 UNAUDITED (thousands of Canadian $) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating activities Net income 5,610 6,348 19,030 14,571 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment, right-

of use assets 890 864 2,686 2,732 Amortization of intangible assets 665 - 851 - Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 1,104 (145 ) 3,082 (64 ) Stock-based compensation 513 1,102 2,222 462 Foreign exchange and other non-cash items (305 ) - 17 - Funds flow from operations 8,477 8,169 27,888 17,701 Movement in non-cash working capital: Trade and other receivables (5,413 ) (4,872 ) (2,112 ) (1,048 ) Trade payables and accrued liabilities 2,413 649 24 27 Prepaid expenses and other assets (639 ) 1 (349 ) (421 ) Income taxes receivable (payable) (181 ) 1,157 (1,432 ) 733 Deferred revenue (4,214 ) 2,553 (9,351 ) (3,737 ) Change in non-cash working capital (8,034 ) (512 ) (13,220 ) (4,446 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 443 7,657 14,668 13,255 Financing activities Repayment of acquired line of credit - - (2,012 ) - Proceeds from issuance of common shares 1,783 19 2,996 434 Repayment of lease liabilities (364 ) (413 ) (1,188 ) (1,055 ) Dividends paid (4,059 ) (4,025 ) (12,140 ) (12,067 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,640 ) (4,419 ) (12,344 ) (12,688 ) Investing activities Corporate acquisition, net of cash acquired 157 - (22,893 ) - Change in non-cash working capital (517 ) - (517 ) - Property and equipment additions (459 ) (211 ) (555 ) (341 ) Net cash used in investing activities (819 ) (211 ) (23,695 ) (341 ) Increase (decrease) in cash (3,016 ) 3,027 (21,641 ) 226 Effect of foreign exchange on cash (26 ) - (26 ) - Cash, beginning of period 48,225 56,859 66,850 59,660 Cash, end of period 45,183 59,886 45,183 59,886 Supplementary cash flow information Interest received 986 548 2,438 1,105 Interest paid 444 482 1,394 1,458 Income taxes paid 1,071 1,732 5,429 4,615



For further information, please contact:

