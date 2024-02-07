Submit Release
O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2023 Results

  • Fourth quarter comparable store sales growth of 3.4%, full-year increase of 7.9%
  • 11% increase in fourth quarter diluted earnings per share to $9.26, full-year increase of 15% to $38.47
  • Completed previously announced Leadership Succession Plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced record revenue and earnings for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023. The results represent 31 consecutive years of comparable store sales growth and record revenue and operating income for O’Reilly since becoming a public company in April of 1993.

4th Quarter Financial Results

Brad Beckham, O’Reilly’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), commented, “We are pleased to report another solid quarter, highlighted by a comparable store sales increase of 3.4%, on top of the very strong 9.0% comparable store sales increase Team O’Reilly delivered in the fourth quarter last year. Our Team once again generated double-digit professional comparable store sales growth, while also successfully navigating the anticipated year-over-year pressure we experienced on the DIY side of our business, resulting from the extremely strong, weather-driven sales we produced in the fourth quarter of 2022. In total, our comparable store sales performance exceeded our expectations for the quarter, driven by Team O’Reilly’s relentless focus on providing the highest levels of service in the industry. We would like to express our appreciation to each of our over 90,000 Team Members for their unwavering commitment to going above and beyond for our customers each and every day.”

Sales for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, increased $188 million, or 5%, to $3.83 billion from $3.64 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the fourth quarter increased 6% to $1.97 billion (or 51.3% of sales) from $1.85 billion (or 50.9% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) for the fourth quarter increased 7% to $1.25 billion (or 32.6% of sales) from $1.17 billion (or 32.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the fourth quarter increased 5% to $719 million (or 18.8% of sales) from $682 million (or 18.7% of sales) for the same period one year ago.

Net income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, increased $24 million, or 5%, to $553 million (or 14.4% of sales) from $529 million (or 14.5% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the fourth quarter increased 11% to $9.26 on 60 million shares versus $8.37 on 63 million shares for the same period one year ago.

Full-Year Financial Results

Mr. Beckham continued, “We delivered another year of exceptional, profitable growth, highlighted by a 7.9% increase in comparable store sales and a full-year diluted earnings per share increase of 15% to $38.47. I would like to congratulate our entire Team for their 31st consecutive year of annual comparable store sales growth and record earnings. 2023 was also a very successful expansion year for our Company, with the successful opening of 186 new stores, the growth of our store and distribution footprint into Puerto Rico, and the opening of a large, modern distribution center in Guadalajara, Mexico.”

Sales for the year ended December 31, 2023, increased $1.40 billion, or 10%, to $15.81 billion from $14.41 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2023, increased 10% to $8.10 billion (or 51.3% of sales) from $7.38 billion (or 51.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago. SG&A for the year ended December 31, 2023, increased 11% to $4.92 billion (or 31.1% of sales) from $4.43 billion (or 30.7% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the year ended December 31, 2023, increased 8% to $3.19 billion (or 20.2% of sales) from $2.95 billion (or 20.5% of sales) for the same period one year ago.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023, increased $174 million, or 8%, to $2.35 billion (or 14.8% of sales) from $2.17 billion (or 15.1% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the year ended December 31, 2023, increased 15% to $38.47 on 61 million shares versus $33.44 on 65 million shares for the same period one year ago.

Mr. Beckham concluded, “Our success in 2023 is a testament to our Team’s hard work, and as we look forward to 2024, we remain absolutely confident in our Team’s ability to consistently execute our dual market strategy and provide the best customer service in the industry. Our Team has repeatedly proven their ability to aggressively gain market share and profitably grow our business, and we are extremely excited to welcome our new Canadian Team Members to the O’Reilly family, with the closing of the Groupe Del Vasto acquisition in January. O’Reilly’s experienced leadership is already working closely with our seasoned management team in Canada, and we look forward to capitalizing on the long-term profitable growth opportunities in our new markets as we extend our track record of profitable growth throughout North America.”

4th Quarter and Full-Year Comparable Store Sales Results

Comparable store sales are calculated based on the change in sales for U.S. stores open at least one year and exclude sales of specialty machinery, sales to independent parts stores, and sales to Team Members. Online sales for ship-to-home orders and pick-up-in-store orders for U.S. stores open at least one year are included in the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales increased 3.4% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, on top of 9.0% for the same period one year ago.   Comparable store sales increased 7.9% for the year ended December 31, 2023, on top of 6.4% for the same period one year ago.

Share Repurchase Program

During the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company repurchased 0.6 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $922.86, for a total investment of $560 million. During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company repurchased 3.6 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $883.13, for a total investment of $3.15 billion. Excise tax on shares repurchased, assessed at one percent of the fair market value of net shares repurchased, was $28.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter and through the date of this release, the Company repurchased an additional 0.1 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $967.63, for a total investment of $102 million. The Company has repurchased a total of 94.2 million shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program since the inception of the program in January of 2011 and through the date of this release, at an average price of $247.16, for a total aggregate investment of $23.28 billion.   As of the date of this release, the Company had approximately $2.47 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorizations.

Full-Year 2024 Guidance

The table below outlines the Company’s guidance for selected full-year 2024 financial data:

     
    For the Year Ending
    December 31, 2024
Net, new store openings   190 to 200
Comparable store sales   3.0% to 5.0%
Total revenue   $16.8 billion to $17.1 billion
Gross profit as a percentage of sales   51.0% to 51.5%
Operating income as a percentage of sales   19.7% to 20.2%
Effective income tax rate   22.6%
Diluted earnings per share(1)   $41.05 to $41.55
Net cash provided by operating activities   $2.7 billion to $3.1 billion
Capital expenditures   $900 million to $1.0 billion
Free cash flow(2)   $1.8 billion to $2.1 billion

The Company closed on its previously announced Canadian acquisition of Groupe Del Vasto in January of 2024. The above consolidated guidance for selected full-year 2024 financial data includes preliminary estimates from the impact of the operations of our newly acquired Canadian business, which incorporates an estimated 25 basis point dilution to gross profit as a percentage of sales and an estimated 15 basis point dilution to operating income as a percentage of sales for the full year 2024.

      (1)   Weighted-average shares outstanding, assuming dilution, used in the denominator of this calculation, includes share repurchases made by the Company through the date of this release.

      (2)   Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table below reconciles Free cash flow guidance to Net cash provided by operating activities guidance, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

                   
    For the Year Ending
(in millions)   December 31, 2024
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 2,710   to   $ 3,120
Less: Capital expenditures     900   to     1,000
  Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments     10   to     20
Free cash flow   $ 1,800   to   $ 2,100

Non-GAAP Information

This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These items include adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, and rent (“EBITDAR”) and free cash flow. The Company does not, nor does it suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted debt to EBITDAR and free cash flow provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company’s core operations. The Company has included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure in the table above and the selected financial information below.

Completion of Leadership Succession Plan

O’Reilly completed its previously announced Leadership Succession Plan on January 31, 2024, with the retirement of O’Reilly’s CEO Greg Johnson, and the simultaneous promotions of Brad Beckham to the role of CEO and Brent Kirby to the role of President. In addition, on February 1, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) nominated Greg Johnson to serve on O’Reilly’s Board, to be voted upon by the Company’s shareholders at O’Reilly’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, which will be held in May of 2024. Mr. Johnson is being nominated to replace the Board seat currently held by Jay Burchfield, who is expected to retire from the Board at the end of his current director term in May, consistent with the Board’s mandatory retirement age policy.

Greg Henslee, O’Reilly’s Chairman of the Board, commented, “On behalf of the Board, I would once again like to express our sincere appreciation to Greg for his 41 years of dedicated service to O’Reilly, as well as reiterate our confidence in the Company’s future under the leadership of Brad and Brent, who are both very well respected and proven leaders with O’Reilly. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Jay Burchfield for his guidance as the Company’s Lead Director and congratulate him on his upcoming Board retirement. Finally, I would like to relay our excitement with Greg Johnson’s acceptance to be a nominee to our Board; his vast experience and industry knowledge will be a tremendous asset to our Board in the future.”

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its results as well as future expectations. Investors may listen to the conference call live on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (888) 506-0062 and the conference call identification number is 116638. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through Friday, February 7, 2025.

About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities, and other programs. As of December 31, 2023, the Company operated 6,157 stores across 48 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Mexico.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “estimate,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “would,” “consider,” “should,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” or similar words. In addition, statements contained within this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, such as statements discussing, among other things, expected growth, store development, integration and expansion strategy, business strategies, future revenues, and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events and results. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the economy in general; inflation; consumer debt levels; product demand; a public health crisis; the market for auto parts; competition; weather; tariffs; availability of key products and supply chain disruptions; business interruptions, including terrorist activities, war and the threat of war; failure to protect our brand and reputation; challenges in international markets; volatility of the market price of our common stock; our increased debt levels; credit ratings on public debt; historical growth rate sustainability; our ability to hire and retain qualified employees; risks associated with the performance of acquired businesses; damage, failure or interruption of information technology systems, including information security and cyber-attacks; and governmental regulations. Actual results may materially differ from anticipated results described or implied in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, for additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

   
O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
 
    December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
    (Unaudited)   (Note)
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 279,132     $ 108,583  
Accounts receivable, net     375,049       343,155  
Amounts receivable from suppliers     140,443       127,019  
Inventory     4,658,367       4,359,126  
Other current assets     105,311       110,376  
Total current assets     5,558,302       5,048,259  
             
Property and equipment, at cost     8,312,367       7,438,065  
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization     3,275,387       3,014,024  
Net property and equipment     5,036,980       4,424,041  
             
Operating lease, right-of-use assets     2,200,554       2,112,267  
Goodwill     897,696       884,445  
Other assets, net     179,463       158,967  
Total assets   $ 13,872,995     $ 12,627,979  
             
Liabilities and shareholders’ deficit            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 6,091,700     $ 5,881,157  
Self-insurance reserves     128,548       138,926  
Accrued payroll     138,122       126,888  
Accrued benefits and withholdings     174,650       166,433  
Income taxes payable     7,860        
Current portion of operating lease liabilities     389,536       366,721  
Other current liabilities     730,937       383,692  
Total current liabilities     7,661,353       7,063,817  
             
Long-term debt     5,570,125       4,371,653  
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion     1,881,344       1,806,656  
Deferred income taxes     295,471       245,347  
Other liabilities     203,980       201,258  
             
Shareholders’ equity (deficit):            
Common stock, $0.01 par value:            
Authorized shares – 245,000,000            
Issued and outstanding shares –            
59,072,792 as of December 31, 2023, and            
62,353,221 as of December 31, 2022     591       624  
Additional paid-in capital     1,352,275       1,311,488  
Retained deficit     (3,131,532 )     (2,375,860 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income     39,388       2,996  
Total shareholders’ deficit     (1,739,278 )     (1,060,752 )
             
Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit   $ 13,872,995     $ 12,627,979  

Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2022, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.

O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
    December 31,   December 31,
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
      (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Note)
Sales   $ 3,832,015     $ 3,644,493     $ 15,812,250     $ 14,409,860  
Cost of goods sold, including warehouse and distribution expenses     1,864,586       1,790,539       7,707,447       7,028,154  
Gross profit     1,967,429       1,853,954       8,104,803       7,381,706  
                         
Selling, general and administrative expenses     1,248,693       1,171,737       4,918,427       4,427,215  
Operating income     718,736       682,217       3,186,376       2,954,491  
                         
Other income (expense):                        
Interest expense     (56,148 )     (42,331 )     (201,668 )     (157,720 )
Interest income     1,980       2,136       4,900       4,763  
Other, net     6,963       4,225       15,142       (2,879 )
Total other expense     (47,205 )     (35,970 )     (181,626 )     (155,836 )
                         
Income before income taxes     671,531       646,247       3,004,750       2,798,655  
Provision for income taxes     119,027       117,675       658,169       626,005  
Net income   $ 552,504     $ 528,572     $ 2,346,581     $ 2,172,650  
                         
Earnings per share-basic:                        
Earnings per share   $ 9.33     $ 8.45     $ 38.80     $ 33.75  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic     59,200       62,577       60,475       64,372  
                         
Earnings per share-assuming dilution:                        
Earnings per share   $ 9.26     $ 8.37     $ 38.47     $ 33.44  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – assuming dilution     59,673       63,160       60,998       64,962  

Note: The income statement for the year ended December 31, 2022, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by the United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.

 O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
 
    For the Year Ended
    December 31, 
       2023        2022  
    (Unaudited)   (Note)
Operating activities:              
Net income   $ 2,346,581     $ 2,172,650  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and intangibles     409,061       357,933  
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs     4,954       4,704  
Deferred income taxes     48,232       69,575  
Share-based compensation programs     27,511       26,458  
Other     2,116       885  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Accounts receivable     (35,539 )     (75,859 )
Inventory     (288,323 )     (669,046 )
Accounts payable     207,061       1,184,858  
Income taxes payable     33,889       151,063  
Other     278,541       (74,971 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     3,034,084       3,148,250  
             
Investing activities:              
Purchases of property and equipment     (1,006,264 )     (563,342 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment     17,689       14,803  
Investment in tax credit equity investments     (4,150 )     (188,282 )
Other     (3,211 )     (3,164 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (995,936 )     (739,985 )
             
Financing activities:              
Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility     3,227,000       785,800  
Payments on revolving credit facility     (3,227,000 )     (785,800 )
Net proceeds from commercial paper     746,789        
Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt     749,655       847,314  
Principal payments on long-term debt     (300,000 )     (300,000 )
Payment of debt issuance costs     (4,989 )     (6,591 )
Repurchases of common stock     (3,151,155 )     (3,282,265 )
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock     91,316       79,356  
Other     (354 )     (350 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (1,868,738 )     (2,662,536 )
             
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash     1,139       741  
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     170,549       (253,530 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period     108,583       362,113  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period   $ 279,132     $ 108,583  
             
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:              
Income taxes paid   $ 315,060     $ 415,165  
Interest paid, net of capitalized interest     189,611       155,853  

Note: The cash flow statement for the year ended December 31, 2022, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.

O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
    For the Year Ended
    December 31,
Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR:   2023   2022
(In thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio)            
GAAP debt   $ 5,570,125   $ 4,371,653
Add: Letters of credit     112,163     101,741
  Unamortized discount and debt issuance costs     30,775     28,347
  Six-times rent expense     2,548,890     2,358,192
Adjusted debt   $ 8,261,953   $ 6,859,933
             
GAAP net income   $ 2,346,581   $ 2,172,650
Add: Interest expense     201,668     157,720
  Provision for income taxes     658,169     626,005
  Depreciation and amortization     409,061     357,933
  Share-based compensation expense     27,511     26,458
  Rent expense(i)     424,815     393,032
EBITDAR   $ 4,067,805   $ 3,733,798
             
Adjusted debt to EBITDAR     2.03     1.84

      (i)   The table below outlines the calculation of Rent expense and reconciles Rent expense to Total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands):

               
    For the Year Ended
    December31, 
    2023   2022
Total lease cost, per ASC 842   $ 503,151   $ 467,758
Less: Variable non-contract operating lease components, related to property taxes and insurance     78,336     74,726
Rent expense   $ 424,815   $ 393,032


             
    December 31,
    2023   2022
Selected Balance Sheet Ratios:            
Inventory turnover(1)     1.7     1.7
Average inventory per store (in thousands)(2)   $ 757   $ 730
Accounts payable to inventory(3)     130.8%     134.9%


                           
      For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
      December 31,   December 31,
      2023   2022   2023   2022
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands):                        
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 516,429   $ 795,230   $ 3,034,084   $ 3,148,250
Less: Capital expenditures     252,306     174,522     1,006,264     563,342
  Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments     8,098     11,203     35,950     25,503
  Investment in tax credit equity investments         183,020     4,150     188,282
Free cash flow   $ 256,025   $ 426,485   $ 1,987,720   $ 2,371,123


                 
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
    December 31,   December 31,
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Store Count:                
Beginning domestic store count   6,063     5,910     5,929     5,759  
New stores opened   33     20     169     173  
Stores closed   (1 )   (1 )   (3 )   (3 )
Ending domestic store count   6,095     5,929     6,095     5,929  
                 
Beginning Mexico store count   48     28     42     25  
New stores opened   14     14     20     17  
Ending Mexico store count   62     42     62     42  
                 
Total ending store count   6,157     5,971     6,157     5,971  


                         
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
    December 31,   December 31,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
Store and Team Member Information:(4)                        
Total employment     87,363     85,130            
Square footage (in thousands)     46,681     44,604            
Sales per weighted-average square foot(5)   $ 81.06   $ 80.39   $ 340.23   $ 321.71
Sales per weighted-average store (in thousands)(6)   $ 619   $ 604   $ 2,578   $ 2,415

(1) Calculated as cost of goods sold for the last 12 months divided by average inventory. Average inventory is calculated as the average of inventory for the trailing four quarters used in determining the denominator.

(2) Calculated as inventory divided by store count at the end of the reported period.

(3) Calculated as accounts payable divided by inventory.

(4) Represents O’Reilly’s U.S. and Puerto Rico operations only.

(5) Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average square footage. Weighted-average square footage is determined by weighting store square footage based on the approximate dates of store openings, acquisitions, expansions, or closures.

(6) Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average stores. Weighted-average stores is determined by weighting stores based on their approximate dates of openings, acquisitions, or closures.

 


