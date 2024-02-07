MKS Instruments Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

Quarterly revenue of $893 million, exceeding the high-end of guidance

Quarterly GAAP net loss of $68 million and net loss per share of $1.02, which includes goodwill and intangible asset impairments

Quarterly Non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share of $1.17 and Adjusted EBITDA of $218 million, exceeding the high-end of guidance



ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, today reported fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results.

“We closed the year on a solid note with revenue and Adjusted EBITDA exceeding the high-end of our guidance range,” said John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Lee added, “We believe our broad portfolio of proprietary and foundational solutions puts us in pole position to capture a wide array of opportunities when end market conditions improve, setting the stage for attractive shareholder value creation in the years to come.”

“In 2023, we executed on all the levers under our control, including factory efficiency, operating expense management, lowering our tax rate, and proactive management of our debt, including successfully completing a repricing and allocating more than 80% of our free cash flow for debt paydown,” said Seth H. Bagshaw, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “In addition, in the last month, we successfully completed a refinancing of our term loan A and made a voluntary debt prepayment of $50 million.”

First Quarter 2024 Outlook

For the first quarter of 2024, the Company expects revenue of $840 million, plus or minus $40 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $182 million, plus or minus $22 million, and Non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share of $0.72, plus or minus $0.25.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world's leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

This press release includes financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“Non-GAAP financial measures”). These Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, MKS’ reported results under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), and may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. MKS management believes the presentation of these Non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors for comparing prior periods and analyzing ongoing business trends and operating results.

MKS is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is unable to estimate with reasonable certainty the ultimate timing or amount of certain significant items without unreasonable efforts. These items include, but are not limited to, acquisition and integration costs, amortization of intangible assets, ransomware remediation costs, restructuring expense, goodwill and intangible asset impairments, excess and obsolescence inventory charges, amortization of debt issuance costs, debt refinancing fee, loss on extinguishment of debt, and the income tax effect of these items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, including, but not limited to, our acquisition of Atotech Limited (“Atotech”) in August 2022 (the “Atotech Acquisition”), the timing of ransomware remediation, and the interest rate and refinancing environment, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the relevant period.

For further information regarding these Non-GAAP financial measures, including a change to how MKS defines Adjusted EBITDA, please refer to the tables presenting reconciliations of our Non-GAAP results to our GAAP results and the “Notes on Our Non-GAAP Financial Information” at the end of this press release.

Selected GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In millions, except per share data) Quarter Full Year Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2022 2023 2022 Net revenues Semiconductor $ 362 $ 367 $ 503 $ 1,479 $ 2,041 Electronics & Packaging 226 243 266 $ 916 $ 541 Specialty Industrial 305 322 316 $ 1,227 $ 964 Total net revenues $ 893 $ 932 $ 1,085 $ 3,622 $ 3,547 GAAP Financial Measures Gross margin 46.0 % 45.7 % 44.7 % 45.3 % 43.6 % Operating margin 2.7 % 12.6 % 15.0 % (42.9 %) 17.4 % Net (loss) income $ (68 ) $ 39 $ 54 $ (1,841 ) $ 333 Diluted (loss) income per share $ (1.02 ) $ 0.58 0.81 $ (27.54 ) $ 5.56 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Gross margin 46.0 % 47.1 % 45.9 % 45.7 % 45.1 % Operating margin 20.3 % 21.8 % 23.6 % 19.5 % 24.5 % Net earnings $ 78 $ 98 $ 133 $ 297 $ 597 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.17 $ 1.46 $ 2.00 $ 4.43 $ 9.97

Additional Financial Information

At December 31, 2023, the Company had $875 million in cash and short-term investments, $5.0 billion of secured term loan principal outstanding, and up to $500 million of additional borrowing capacity under a revolving credit facility, subject to certain leverage ratio requirements. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company paid a cash dividend of $15 million or $0.22 per diluted share and made a voluntary prepayment of $100 million on its term loan A.

In January 2024, the Company successfully completed the refinancing of its term loan A using a portion of the proceeds of its $490 million incremental USD term loan B and €250 million incremental EUR term loan B. In February 2024, the Company made a voluntary prepayment of $50 million on its USD term loan B.

MKS Instruments, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenues: Products $ 785 $ 818 $ 965 $ 3,200 $ 3,119 Services 108 114 120 422 428 Total net revenues 893 932 1,085 3,622 3,547 Cost of revenues: Products 423 446 531 1,748 1,774 Services 59 60 69 232 226 Total cost of revenues 482 506 600 1,980 2,000 Gross profit 411 426 485 1,642 1,547 Research and development 70 71 73 288 241 Selling, general and administrative 160 167 168 675 488 Acquisition and integration costs 3 3 11 16 52 Restructuring 7 1 1 20 10 Fees and expenses related to the repricing of Term Loan Facility 2 — — 2 — Amortization of intangible assets 70 68 69 295 146 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment 75 — — 1,902 — Gain on sale of long-lived assets — (2 ) — (2 ) (7 ) Income (loss) from operations 24 118 163 (1,554 ) 617 Interest income (7 ) (4 ) (2 ) (17 ) (4 ) Interest expense 90 93 85 356 177 Loss on extinguishment of debt 8 — — 8 — Other expense, net 12 7 15 27 11 (Loss) income before income taxes (79 ) 22 65 (1,928 ) 433 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (11 ) (17 ) 11 (87 ) 100 Net (loss) income $ (68 ) $ 39 $ 54 $ (1,841 ) $ 333 Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (1.02 ) $ 0.59 $ 0.81 $ (27.54 ) $ 5.57 Diluted $ (1.02 ) $ 0.58 $ 0.81 $ (27.54 ) $ 5.56 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.88 $ 0.88 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 66.9 66.9 66.6 66.8 59.7 Diluted 66.9 67.1 66.7 66.8 59.9





MKS Instruments, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 875 $ 909 Short-term investments — 1 Trade accounts receivable, net 603 720 Inventories 991 977 Other current assets 304 187 Total current assets 2,773 2,794 Property, plant and equipment, net 784 800 Right-of-use assets 225 234 Goodwill 2,554 4,308 Intangible assets, net 2,619 3,173 Other assets 241 186 Total assets $ 9,196 $ 11,495 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Short-term debt $ 93 $ 93 Accounts payable 327 426 Other current liabilities 506 433 Total current liabilities 926 952 Long-term debt, net 4,696 4,834 Non-current deferred taxes 640 783 Non-current accrued compensation 151 138 Non-current lease liability 205 215 Other non-current liabilities 106 90 Total liabilities 6,724 7,012 Stockholders' equity: Common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 2,195 2,142 Retained earnings 373 2,272 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (96 ) 69 Total stockholders' equity 2,472 4,483 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,196 $ 11,495





MKS Instruments, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (68 ) $ 39 $ 54 $ (1,841 ) $ 333 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 95 93 96 397 216 Amortization of inventory step-up to fair value — — 13 — 52 Goodwill and intangible asset impairments 75 — — 1,902 — Unrealized loss on derivatives not designated as hedging instruments 10 3 7 32 13 Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount 10 8 10 33 56 Loss on extinguishment of debt 8 — — 8 — Gain on sale of long-lived assets — (2 ) — (2 ) (7 ) Stock-based compensation 11 13 13 54 45 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 10 24 11 64 21 Deferred income taxes (61 ) (53 ) (50 ) (234 ) (46 ) Other — 3 — 5 3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and liabilities 90 32 30 (99 ) (157 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 180 160 184 319 529 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — — — — (4,473 ) Purchases of investments — — — — (1 ) Maturities of investments — — — — 77 Proceeds from sale of long-lived assets — 2 1 3 9 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (34 ) (18 ) (54 ) (87 ) (164 ) Net cash used in investing activities (34 ) (16 ) (53 ) (84 ) (4,552 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 214 — 3 216 5,237 Payments of borrowings (336 ) (22 ) (127 ) (403 ) (962 ) Payments of deferred financing fees (9 ) — — (9 ) (249 ) Dividend payments (15 ) (15 ) (15 ) (59 ) (52 ) Net proceeds (payments) related to employee stock awards 4 (1 ) 4 (1 ) (1 ) Other financing activities (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) (3 ) (2 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (143 ) (39 ) (137 ) (259 ) 3,971 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 13 (3 ) 31 (10 ) (5 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 16 102 25 (34 ) (57 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 859 757 884 909 966 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 875 $ 859 909 $ 875 $ 909





The following supplemental Non-GAAP earnings information is presented to aid in understanding MKS’ operating results: MKS Instruments, Inc. Schedule Reconciling Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) income $ (68 ) $ 39 $ 54 $ (1,841 ) $ 333 Excess and obsolete charge from discontinued product line (Note 1) — 13 — 13 — Acquisition inventory step-up (Note 2) — — 13 — 52 Acquisition and integration costs (Note 3) 3 3 11 16 52 Restructuring (Note 4) 7 1 1 20 10 Amortization of intangible assets 70 68 69 295 146 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment (Note 5) 75 — — 1,902 — Gain on sale of long-lived assets (Note 6) — (2 ) — (2 ) (7 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs (Note 7) 7 6 7 24 51 Fees and expenses related to repricing of Term Loan Facility (Note 8) 2 — — 2 — Ransomware incident (Note 9) 1 2 — 15 — Loss on debt extinguishment (Note 10) 8 — — 8 — Currency hedge gain (Note 11) — — — — (5 ) Reversal of indefinite reinvestment assertion (Note 12) — — — — 30 Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (Note 13) (26 ) (32 ) (22 ) (156 ) (65 ) Non-GAAP net earnings $ 78 $ 98 $ 133 $ 297 $ 597 Non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share $ 1.17 $ 1.46 $ 2.00 $ 4.43 $ 9.97 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 67.1 67.1 66.7 67.0 59.9 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 180 $ 160 $ 184 $ 319 $ 529 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (34 ) (18 ) (54 ) (87 ) (164 ) Free cash flow $ 146 $ 142 $ 130 $ 232 $ 365





MKS Instruments, Inc. Schedule Reconciling Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit $ 411 $ 426 $ 485 $ 1,642 $ 1,547 Gross margin 46.0 % 45.7 % 44.7 % 45.3 % 43.6 % Excess and obsolete charge from discontinued product line (Note 1) — 13 — 13 — Acquisition inventory step-up (Note 2) — — 13 — 52 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 411 $ 439 $ 498 $ 1,655 $ 1,599 Non-GAAP gross margin 46.0 % 47.1 % 45.9 % 45.7 % 45.1 % Operating expenses $ 387 $ 308 $ 322 $ 3,196 $ 930 Acquisition and integration costs (Note 3) 3 3 11 16 52 Restructuring (Note 4) 7 1 1 20 10 Amortization of intangible assets 70 68 69 295 146 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment (Note 5) 75 — — 1,902 — Gain on sale of long-lived assets (Note 6) — (2 ) — (2 ) (7 ) Fees and expenses related to repricing of Term Loan Facility (Note 8) 2 — — 2 — Ransomware incident (Note 9) 1 2 — 15 — Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 229 $ 236 $ 242 $ 948 $ 729 Income (loss) from operations $ 24 $ 118 $ 163 $ (1,554 ) $ 617 Operating margin 2.7 % 12.6 % 15.0 % (42.9 %) 17.4 % Excess and obsolete charge from discontinued product line (Note 1) — 13 — 13 — Acquisition inventory step-up (Note 2) — — 13 — 52 Acquisition and integration costs (Note 3) 3 3 11 16 52 Restructuring (Note 4) 7 1 1 20 10 Amortization of intangible assets 70 68 69 295 146 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment (Note 5) 75 — — 1,902 — Gain on sale of long-lived assets (Note 6) — (2 ) — (2 ) (7 ) Fees and expenses related to repricing of Term Loan Facility (Note 8) 2 — — 2 — Ransomware incident (Note 9) 1 2 — 15 — Non-GAAP income from operations $ 182 $ 203 $ 257 $ 707 $ 870 Non-GAAP operating margin 20.3 % 21.8 % 23.6 % 19.5 % 24.5 % Interest expense, net $ 83 $ 89 $ 83 $ 339 $ 173 Amortization of debt issuance costs (Note 7) 7 6 7 24 51 Non-GAAP interest expense, net $ 76 $ 83 $ 75 $ 315 $ 122 Net (loss) income $ (68 ) $ 39 $ 54 $ (1,841 ) $ 333 Interest expense, net 83 89 83 339 173 Other expense, net (Note 14) 12 7 15 27 11 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (11 ) (17 ) 11 (87 ) 100 Depreciation 25 25 27 102 70 Amortization 70 68 69 295 146 Excess and obsolete charge from discontinued product line (Note 1) — 13 — 13 — Stock-based compensation 11 13 13 54 45 Acquisition inventory step-up (Note 2) — — 13 — 52 Acquisition and integration costs (Note 3) 3 3 11 16 52 Restructuring (Note 4) 7 1 1 20 10 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment (Note 5) 75 — — 1,902 — Gain on sale of long-lived assets (Note 6) — (2 ) — (2 ) (7 ) Fees and expenses related to repricing of Term Loan Facility (Note 8) 2 — — 2 — Ransomware incident (Note 9) 1 2 — 15 — Loss on debt extinguishment (Note 10) 8 8 Currency hedge gain (Note 11) — — — — (5 ) Adjusted EBITDA (Note 14) $ 218 $ 241 $ 297 $ 863 $ 980 Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.4 % 25.8 % 27.4 % 23.8 % 27.6 %





MKS Instruments, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Income Tax Rate to Non-GAAP Income Tax Rate (In millions) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Loss) Income Before (Benefit) Provision Effective Income Before Provision Effective Income Taxes for Income Taxes Tax Rate Income Taxes for Income Taxes Tax Rate GAAP $ (79 ) $ (11 ) 14.2 % $ 65 $ 11 17.1 % Excess and obsolete charge from discontinued product line (Note 1) — — — — Acquisition inventory step-up (Note 2) — — 13 — Acquisition and integration costs (Note 3) 3 — 11 — Restructuring (Note 4) 7 — 1 — Amortization of intangible assets 70 — 69 — Goodwill and intangible asset impairment (Note 5) 75 — — — Gain on sale of long-lived assets (Note 6) — — — — Amortization of debt issuance costs (Note 7) 7 — 7 — Fees and expenses related to repricing of Term Loan Facility (Note 8) 2 — — — Ransomware incident (Note 9) 1 — — — Loss on debt extinguishment (Note 10) 8 — — — Currency hedge gain (Note 11) — — — — Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (Note 13) — 26 — 22 Non-GAAP $ 94 $ 15 15.6 % $ 166 $ 33 19.9 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Income Before (Benefit) Provision Effective Income Taxes for Income Taxes Tax Rate GAAP $ 22 $ (17 ) (75.3 %) Excess and obsolete charge from discontinued product line (Note 1) 13 — Acquisition and integration costs (Note 3) 3 — Restructuring (Note 4) 1 — Amortization of intangible assets 68 — Gain on sale of long-lived assets (Note 6) (2 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs (Note 7) 6 — Ransomware incident (Note 9) 2 Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (Note 13) — 32 Non-GAAP $ 114 $ 16 14.2 % Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Loss) Income Before (Benefit) Provision Effective Income Before Provision Effective Income Taxes for Income Taxes Tax Rate Income Taxes for Income Taxes Tax Rate GAAP $ (1,928 ) $ (87 ) 4.5 % $ 433 $ 100 23.1 % Excess and obsolete charge from discontinued product line (Note 1) 13 — — — Acquisition inventory step-up (Note 2) — — 52 — Acquisition and integration costs (Note 3) 16 — 52 — Restructuring (Note 4) 20 — 10 — Amortization of intangible assets 295 — 146 — Goodwill and intangible asset impairment (Note 5) 1,902 — — — Gain on sale of long-lived assets (Note 6) (2 ) — (7 ) — Amortization of debt issuance costs (Note 7) 24 — 51 — Fees and expenses related to repricing of Term Loan Facility (Note 8) 2 — — — Ransomware incident (Note 9) 15 — — — Loss on debt extinguishment (Note 10) 8 — — — Currency hedge gain (Note 11) — — (5 ) — Reversal of indefinite reinvestment assertion (Note 12) — — — (30 ) Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (Note 13) — 156 — 65 Non-GAAP $ 366 $ 69 18.9 % $ 731 $ 134 18.4 %

MKS Instruments, Inc.

Notes on Our Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures for the items listed below. These Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, MKS’ reported GAAP results, and may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. MKS management believes the presentation of these Non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors for comparing prior periods and analyzing ongoing business trends and operating results. Totals presented may not sum and percentages may not recalculate using figures presented due to rounding.

Note 1: We recorded an excess and obsolescence inventory charge related to a product line that is being discontinued.

Note 2: Costs of revenues included the amortization from the step-up of inventory to fair value as a result of the Atotech Acquisition.

Note 3: Acquisition and integration costs primarily related to the Atotech Acquisition.

Note 4: Restructuring costs during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily related to severance costs due to global cost-saving initiatives. Restructuring costs during the three months ended December 31, 2022 primarily related to the closure of two facilities in Europe and movement of certain products to low cost regions. Restructuring costs during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 primarily related to executive payments made related to the Atotech Acquisition, severance costs due to a global cost-saving initiative, the closure of two facilities in Europe and movement of certain products to low cost regions.

Note 5: During the three months ended June 30, 2023, we noted softer industry demand, particularly in the personal computer and smartphone markets and concluded there was a triggering event at our Materials Solutions Division, which represents the former Atotech business, and Equipment Solutions Business, which represents the former Electro Scientific Industries business and is a reporting unit of our Photonics Solutions Division. We performed a quantitative assessment which resulted in an impairment of $1.3 billion for our Materials Solutions Division and $0.5 billion for our Equipment Solutions Business. In addition, during the three months ended December 31, 2023, as part of our annual goodwill and intangible asset impairment analysis, we recorded additional impairment charges of $62 million for our Materials Solutions Division and $13 million for our Equipment Solutions Business.

Note 6: We recorded a gain on the sale of a minority interest investment in a private company.

Note 7: We recorded additional interest expense related to the amortization of debt issuance costs associated with our term loan facility.

Note 8: We recorded fees and expenses related to the repricing of the USD term loan B under our term loan facility.

Note 9: We recorded costs, net of recoveries, associated with the ransomware incident we identified on February 3, 2023. These costs were primarily comprised of various third-party consulting services, including forensic experts, restoration experts, legal counsel, and other information technology and accounting professional expenses, enhancements to our cybersecurity measures, and costs to restore our systems and access our data.

Note 10: We recorded a charge to write-off deferred financing fees and original issue discount costs related to the repricing of the USD term loan B under our term loan facility.

Note 11: We realized a gain from a euro currency contract used to hedge our financing in connection with the Atotech Acquisition. The contract expired on January 31, 2022.

Note 12: We no longer intend to indefinitely reinvest earnings of our foreign subsidiaries after the Atotech Acquisition. Additional income tax expense was recorded to reflect an estimate of withholding taxes that would be due on repatriation of prior period earnings.

Note 13: Non-GAAP adjustments are tax effected at applicable statutory rates resulting in a difference between the GAAP and Non-GAAP tax rates.

Note 14: In the fourth quarter of 2023, we modified our definition of Adjusted EBITDA to exclude other expense, net from this Non-GAAP measure. Other expense, net primarily relates to changes in foreign exchange rates. We believe this change enhances investor insight into our operational performance. We have applied this modified definition of Adjusted EBITDA to all periods presented.