Julie Nguyen from Thailand crowned 2023 World’s Sustainable Cocktail Champion by Flor de Caña

This competition has stood out as a unique platform for promoting and inspiring sustainable mixology among the global bartender community.

GRANADA, Nicaragua, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the highly anticipated Global Final of Flor de Caña’s Sustainable Cocktail Challenge – 3rd Edition, Julie Nguyen from Opium Bar in Thailand was crowned World Champion after competing against 32 of the world’s top mixologists to create the most amazing sustainable cocktails.



Julie Nguyen with finalists, judges and previous winner



The Global Final took place on February 3rd at the spectacular and exotic natural scenario offered by the tropical volcanic islands of Granada in Nicaragua.

The judging panel was composed of renowned personalities such as Danil Nevsky, bartender named 3rd most influential person in the industry; Alex Francis, distinguished bartender and bar consultant; and Mandy Naglich, well-known food and beverage journalist. They evaluated elements such as: history and inspiration behind the cocktail, the use of sustainable ingredients/techniques and the level of creativity, in addition to its flavor and appearance.

Julie took the competition’s top spot by impressing the judges with her passion and innovation creating sustainable cocktails. The winning cocktail, called “From Sip to Seed”, was made using corn (every part - husk, silk, cob, and kernels) and local natural elements such as palmyra sugar and coconut milk to showcase the main ingredient, Flor de Caña 12 Year Rum.

In addition to receiving the title of “World’s Sustainable Cocktail Champion by Flor de Caña”, Julie received the World Champion trophy made from sustainable materials, a personalized bottle of Flor de Caña 25 Year Rum and a US$10,000 prize. Julie will also receive a complimentary sustainability training and assessment from the competition’s partner Food Made Good.

“I’ve been dreaming about this moment and now it’s finally come true. Thank you Flor de Caña for taking us on this sustainable journey and for creating amazing memories and experiences for all of us”, said Julie after receiving the trophy.

Andrea Marseglia from Teresa Cocktail Bar in New Zealand took the competition’s second spot and Lacey-Jane Roberts from Published on Main Bar in Canada the third spot, receiving cash prizes and personalized Flor de Caña bottles.

Over 30 countries participated in the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge, which is a celebration of Flor de Caña’s historic commitment to sustainability and its way of sharing and promoting these values with the global bartending community. In addition to being the world’s first Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified spirit, its rum is distilled using 100% renewable energy, all CO2 emissions during fermentation are captured and recycled and the brand has planted one million trees since 2005.



About Flor de Caña Rum

Flor de Caña is a premium rum brand and the world’s first Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified spirit. From an 1890 family estate, it’s distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged at the base of an active volcano without sugar or artificial ingredients. The brand is recognized as a global leader in sustainability, receiving distinctions such as “World’s Most Sustainable Rum Brand” (USA), “Ethical Award” (UK) and “Green Award” (Hong Kong). www.flordecana.com

corporatecommunications@flordecana.com