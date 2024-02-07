FormFactor, Inc. Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2023 Results

Delivered Q4 Revenue and Gross Margin above Mid-Point of the Outlook Range, Sees Similar Overall Demand Levels in Q1

LIVERMORE, Calif., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 ended December 30, 2023. Quarterly revenues were $168.2 million, a decrease of 2.0% compared to $171.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, and an increase of 1.3% from $166.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. For fiscal 2023, FormFactor recorded revenues of $663 million, down 11.3% from $748 million in fiscal 2022.



Experienced relatively stable demand as the result of its differentiated product diversification strategy.

Benefited from strong demand for DRAM probe cards driven by growth of high-bandwidth-memory, a key enabler of generative AI.

Signed agreement today with Grand Junction Semiconductor Pte. Ltd. to divest China operations and establish an exclusive distribution and partnership agreement to continue sales and support of FormFactor’s products in the region.



“Compared to the outlook, FormFactor delivered moderately higher fourth quarter revenue and gross margins offset by a higher tax rate that produce non-GAAP EPS at mid-point of the outlook,” said Mike Slessor, CEO of FormFactor, Inc. “The strength and stability of our balanced product portfolio enables us to make investments in innovation, capacity and other strategic initiatives, while maximizing quarterly profitability and protecting our strong balance sheet during the current period of industry softness.”

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Highlights

On a GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $75.8 million, or $0.97 per fully-diluted share, compared to net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 of $4.4 million, or $0.06 per fully-diluted share, and net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 of $13.7 million, or negative $0.18 per fully-diluted share. Net income for fiscal 2023 was $82.4 million, or $1.05 per fully-diluted share, compared to net income for fiscal 2022 of $50.7 million, or $0.65, per fully-diluted share. Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 40.4%, compared with 40.4% in the third quarter of 2023, and 27.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross margin for fiscal 2023 was 39.0%, compared to 39.6% for fiscal 2022. The GAAP financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 include a $73.0 million gain from the sale of FRT that has been excluded from FormFactor's fourth quarter non-GAAP results.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $15.7 million, or $0.20 per fully-diluted share, compared to net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 of $17.3 million, or $0.22 per fully-diluted share, and net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 of $4.1 million, or $0.05 per fully-diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for fiscal 2023 was $56.8 million, or $0.73 per fully-diluted share, compared to net income of $97.9 million, or $1.25 per fully-diluted share for fiscal 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 42.1%, compared with 41.8% in the third quarter of 2023, and 31.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin for fiscal 2023 was 40.7%, compared to 42.3% for fiscal 2022.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is provided in the schedules included below.

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $9.3 million, compared to $20.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, and $20.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Free cash flow for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was negative $0.3 million, compared to free cash flow for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 of $16.9 million, and free cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2022 of negative $5.4 million. Free cash flow for fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 was $11.4 million and $67.1 million, respectively. A reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to non-GAAP free cash flow is provided in the schedules included below.

Outlook

Dr. Slessor added, “We continue to operate in an overall demand environment similar to the levels we experienced last year and expect FormFactor’s first-quarter results to be similar to those achieved in recent quarters.”

For the first quarter ending March 30, 2024, FormFactor is providing the following outlook*:

GAAP Reconciling

Items** Non-GAAP Revenue $165 million +/- $5 million — $165 million +/- $5 million Gross Margin 40% +/- 1.5% $2 million 41% +/- 1.5% Net income per diluted share $0.07 +/- $0.04 $0.12 $0.19 +/-$0.04

*This outlook assumes consistent foreign currency rates.

**Reconciling items are stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, divestiture-related expenses, adjustments to the gain on sale of business, and amortization of intangibles and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions, net of applicable income tax impacts.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information :

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared under generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP measures of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income, that are adjusted from the nearest GAAP financial measure to exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses. Reconciliations of the adjustments to GAAP results for the three and twelve months ended December 30, 2023, and for outlook provided before, as well as for the comparable periods of fiscal 2022, are provided below, and on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.formfactor.com. Information regarding the ways in which management uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its business, management's reasons for using this non-GAAP financial information, and limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial information, is included under “About our Non-GAAP Financial Measures” following the tables below.

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full semiconductor product life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

Forward-looking Statements :

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the Company’s future financial and operating results, and the Company’s plans, strategies and objectives for future operations. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future financial and operating results, customer demand, conditions in the semiconductor industry, and growth opportunities, and other statements regarding the Company’s business. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” and “continue,” the negative or plural of these words and similar expressions, and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in demand for the Company’s products; customer-specific demand; market opportunity; anticipated industry trends; the availability, benefits, and speed of customer acceptance or implementation of new products and technologies; manufacturing, processing, and design capacity, goals, expansion, volumes, and progress; difficulties or delays in research and development; industry seasonality; risks to the Company’s realization of benefits from acquisitions, investments in capacity and investments in new electronic data systems and information technology; reliance on customers or third parties (including suppliers); changes in macro-economic environments; events affecting global and regional economic and market conditions and stability such as military conflicts, political volatility, infectious diseases and pandemics, and similar factors, operating separately or in combination; and other factors, including those set forth in the Company’s most current annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We continue to operate in an environment with substantial uncertainties arising from global, regional and national health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, including with respect to their impact on our operations, capacity, customer demand, and supply chain, as well as the macroeconomic environment. In addition, there are varying barriers to international trade, including restrictive trade and export regulations such as the US-China restrictions, dynamic tariffs, trade disputes between the U.S. and other countries, and national security developments or tensions, that may substantially restrict or condition our sales to or in certain countries, increase the cost of doing business internationally, and disrupt our supply chain. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements within this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of the Company. Unless required by law, the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

FORMFACTOR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Revenues $ 168,163 $ 171,575 $ 165,987 $ 663,102 $ 747,937 Cost of revenues 100,229 102,290 120,784 404,522 451,928 Gross profit 67,934 69,285 45,203 258,580 296,009 Operating expenses: Research and development 28,166 31,014 27,222 115,765 109,222 Selling, general and administrative 31,451 35,564 33,926 133,012 131,875 Total operating expenses 59,617 66,578 61,148 248,777 241,097 Gain on sale of business 72,953 — — 72,953 — Operating income (loss) 81,270 2,707 (15,945 ) 82,756 54,912 Interest income, net 2,376 1,662 957 6,796 1,641 Other income (expense), net (1,546 ) 788 (467 ) (285 ) 1,317 Income (loss) before income taxes 82,100 5,157 (15,455 ) 89,267 57,870 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 6,254 786 (1,728 ) 6,880 7,132 Net income (loss) $ 75,846 $ 4,371 $ (13,727 ) $ 82,387 $ 50,738 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.98 $ 0.06 $ (0.18 ) $ 1.06 $ 0.65 Diluted $ 0.97 $ 0.06 $ (0.18 ) $ 1.05 $ 0.65 Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 77,684 77,571 76,972 77,370 77,578 Diluted 78,410 78,412 76,972 78,159 78,201





FORMFACTOR, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 GAAP Gross Profit $ 67,934 $ 69,285 $ 45,203 $ 258,580 $ 296,009 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles, inventory and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions, and other 756 1,118 1,360 4,336 4,908 Stock-based compensation 2,053 1,376 973 6,854 3,807 Restructuring charges — — 5,122 357 11,775 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 70,743 $ 71,779 $ 52,658 $ 270,127 $ 316,499 GAAP Gross Margin 40.4 % 40.4 % 27.2 % 39.0 % 39.6 % Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles, inventory and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions, and other 0.5 % 0.6 % 0.8 % 0.6 % 0.6 % Stock-based compensation 1.2 % 0.8 % 0.6 % 1.0 % 0.5 % Restructuring charges — % — % 3.1 % 0.1 % 1.6 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 42.1 % 41.8 % 31.7 % 40.7 % 42.3 % GAAP operating expenses $ 59,617 $ 66,578 $ 61,148 $ 248,777 $ 241,097 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles and other (518 ) (466 ) (1,530 ) (4,081 ) (6,184 ) Stock-based compensation (7,230 ) (9,463 ) (8,491 ) (31,762 ) (27,530 ) Restructuring charges — — (3,249 ) (1,183 ) (3,664 ) Costs related to sale of business (268 ) (2,139 ) — (2,407 ) — Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 51,601 $ 54,510 $ 47,878 $ 209,344 $ 203,719 GAAP operating income (loss) $ 81,270 $ 2,707 $ (15,945 ) $ 82,756 $ 54,912 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles, inventory and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions, and other 1,274 1,584 2,890 8,417 11,092 Stock-based compensation 9,283 10,839 9,464 38,616 31,337 Restructuring charges — — 8,371 1,540 15,439 Gain on sale of business and related costs (72,685 ) 2,139 — (70,546 ) — Non-GAAP operating income $ 19,142 $ 17,269 $ 4,780 $ 60,783 $ 112,780





FORMFACTOR, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 GAAP net income (loss) $ 75,846 $ 4,371 $ (13,727 ) $ 82,387 $ 50,738 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles, inventory and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions 1,274 1,584 2,890 8,417 11,092 Stock-based compensation 9,283 10,839 9,464 38,616 31,337 Restructuring charges — — 8,371 1,540 15,439 Gain on sale of business and related costs (72,685 ) 2,139 — (70,546 ) — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 2,026 (1,617 ) (2,850 ) (3,624 ) (10,663 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 15,744 $ 17,316 $ 4,148 $ 56,790 $ 97,943 GAAP net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.98 $ 0.06 $ (0.18 ) $ 1.06 $ 0.65 Diluted $ 0.97 $ 0.06 $ (0.18 ) $ 1.05 $ 0.65 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.22 $ 0.05 $ 0.73 $ 1.26 Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.22 $ 0.05 $ 0.73 $ 1.25





FORMFACTOR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 82,387 $ 50,738 Selected adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 30,603 28,646 Amortization 6,850 9,391 Stock-based compensation expense 38,616 31,337 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 15,003 24,632 Gain on sale of business (72,953 ) — Non-cash restructuring charges — 200 Other activity impacting operating cash flows (35,904 ) (13,158 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 64,602 131,786 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (56,027 ) (65,254 ) Acquisition of business — (3,350 ) Proceeds from sale of business 101,785 — Purchases of marketable securities, net (16,709 ) (6,100 ) Purchase of promissory note receivable — (1,000 ) Net cash proved by (used in) investing activities 29,049 (75,704 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Purchase of common stock through stock repurchase program (19,801 ) (82,328 ) Proceeds from issuances of common stock 8,822 10,499 Principal repayments on term loans (1,045 ) (8,398 ) Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity awards (10,687 ) (15,705 ) Net cash used in financing activities (22,711 ) (95,932 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,649 ) (2,510 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 68,291 (42,360 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 112,982 155,342 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 181,273 $ 112,982





FORMFACTOR, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO NON-GAAP FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 9,250 $ 20,571 $ 20,738 $ 64,602 $ 131,786 Adjustments: Payments related to sale of business in working capital 268 2,139 — 2,407 — Cash paid for interest 105 105 117 422 535 Capital expenditures (9,933 ) (5,917 ) (26,230 ) (56,027 ) (65,254 ) Free cash flow $ (310 ) $ 16,898 $ (5,375 ) $ 11,404 $ 67,067





FORMFACTOR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) December 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 177,812 $ 108,731 $ 109,130 Marketable securities 150,507 135,693 129,006 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 102,957 88,965 88,143 Inventories, net 111,685 111,626 123,157 Restricted cash 1,152 1,171 1,221 Assets held-for-sale — 33,718 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,667 26,681 23,895 Total current assets 573,780 506,585 474,552 Restricted cash 2,309 2,146 2,631 Operating lease, right-of-use-assets 30,519 29,824 31,362 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 204,399 203,510 189,848 Goodwill 201,090 200,485 211,444 Intangibles, net 12,938 13,578 26,751 Deferred tax assets 78,964 73,572 67,646 Other assets 2,795 3,267 3,994 Total assets $ 1,106,794 $ 1,032,967 $ 1,008,228 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 63,857 $ 61,589 $ 69,308 Accrued liabilities 41,037 36,487 42,115 Current portion of term loan, net of unamortized issuance costs 1,075 1,067 1,045 Deferred revenue 16,704 13,855 29,846 Liabilities held-for-sale — 8,521 — Operating lease liabilities 8,422 8,007 7,353 Total current liabilities 131,095 129,526 149,667 Term loan, less current portion, net of unamortized issuance costs 13,314 13,586 14,389 Deferred tax liabilities — 317 2,732 Long-term operating lease liabilities 25,334 25,096 27,587 Deferred grant 18,000 18,000 — Other liabilities 10,247 5,754 5,568 Total liabilities 197,990 192,279 199,943 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 77 78 77 Additional paid-in capital 861,448 873,634 844,842 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,052 ) (8,509 ) (5,578 ) Accumulated income (deficit) 51,331 (24,515 ) (31,056 ) Total stockholders’ equity 908,804 840,688 808,285 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,106,794 $ 1,032,967 $ 1,008,228

About our Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and free cash flow provides supplemental information that is important to understanding financial and business trends and other factors relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income are among the primary indicators used by management as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods, and by management and our board of directors to determine whether our operating performance has met certain targets and thresholds. Management uses non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income when evaluating operating performance because it believes that the exclusion of the items indicated herein, for which the amounts or timing may vary significantly depending upon our activities and other factors, facilitates comparability of our operating performance from period to period. We use free cash flow to conduct and evaluate our business as an additional way of viewing our liquidity that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows. Many investors also prefer to track free cash flow, as opposed to only GAAP earnings. Free cash flow has limitations due to the fact that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, and therefore it is important to view free cash flow as a complement to our entire consolidated statements of cash flows. We have chosen to provide this non-GAAP information to investors so they can analyze our operating results closer to the way that management does, and use this information in their assessment of our business and the valuation of our Company. We compute non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income, by adjusting GAAP net income, GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, GAAP gross profit, GAAP gross margin, GAAP operating expenses, and GAAP operating income (loss) to remove the impact of certain items and the tax effect, if applicable, of those adjustments. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP, and may be materially different from other non-GAAP measures, including similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, net income, net income per basic and diluted share, gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, or operating income (loss) in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. We may expect to continue to incur expenses of a nature similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from our non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. For more information on the non-GAAP adjustments, please see the table captioned “Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations” and “Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to non-GAAP Free Cash Flow” included in this press release.

