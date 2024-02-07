MPS Acquires Axign B.V., an Innovative Digital Signal Processor Company

KIRKLAND, Wash., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a leading company in high-performance power solutions, today announced the acquisition of Axign B.V., a Netherlands-based fabless semiconductor startup that specializes in programmable multicore DSP (digital signal processors). Axign’s audio processors demonstrate near-zero distortion signals, with significantly reduced power consumption for automotive and consumer audio systems. Axign’s technologies revolutionize audio signal processing and signal amplification. These products will change people’s experience in their cars, homes, concert venues, and stadiums.



“When I listened to music from an Axign amplifier, I instantly recognized the excellent sound quality — the rich texture, wide dynamics, and clear spatial resolution,” said Michael Hsing, the founder and CEO of MPS. “I realized that combined with MPS’s technologies, we can bring that audiophile quality to the mass market. Axign’s passion for delivering best-in-class performance products matches our culture — the pursuit of excellence. Axign will also bring its expertise and innovation not only to the audio market, but also to other applicable fundamental technologies for different market segments.”

MPS plans to expand its presence in the Netherlands, leveraging Axign’s established local presence with universities. We are excited about the opportunities ahead.

