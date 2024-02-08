New Vehicles That Soon Grace Don Hinds Ford, Inc.'s Dealership

Ford's 1st All-Electric Truck: The F-150® Lightning Don Hinds Ford, Inc. proud serves the greater Indianapolis are and all it's surrounding areas. Ford Logo

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. announced that its inventory now includes the new 2024 Ford models.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new year means a new line of vehicles. Although the 2024 line of models has already been revealed since some time last year, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. is announcing that these models are soon gracing the dealership's lot. Some of the earliest models have already arrived and are ready for perusal. Anyone who wants to see the latest Fords or is looking for a new vehicle can now come to the dealership to test drive these vehicles.

Ford is known for adding new designs, improved technology, and more fuel-efficient engines to almost every new rendition of its vehicles year after year. After the manufacturer's move from sedans to SUVs and trucks in 2019, Ford's lineup consists mainly of those two types of vehicles, excluding the brand's muscle car: the Mustang®. This year, the new 2024 lineup is no different, simply bringing a revitalized version of last year's lineup.

New 2024 Ford Models To Look Forward To

Car buyers browsing at Don Hinds Ford, Inc. can expect the following vehicles:

1. Ford F-150®: As of now, Ford has not released the 2024 Ford F-150 pickup. However, it will soon grace dealerships across the county, including Don Hinds Ford, Inc., sometime in the Spring. F-150 fans can reserve their own by speaking with a local dealer. Since the F-150 is Ford's best-selling vehicle, it usually gets new features every year. Expect better powertrains and even better technology inside.

2. Ford Mustang®: The 2024 model was released recently and is already making its way to dealerships' lots. The popular trims and models from last year make their comeback with a new addition: the Dark Horse™. Each model in the lineup was upgraded and enhanced to have better performance and an increase in speed.

3. Ford Bronco® and Bronco® Sport: Not much has changed with the Bronco in its 2024 rendition. It retains most of its iconic technology and stats with general upgrades to its technology all around. However, the Bronco Sport welcomes a new model: the Bronco Sport Free Wheeling™.

4. Ford Explorer®: The Explorer is a popular SUV from Ford, and the latest 2024 version has been available for some time now. Consumers can see how it's been updated when they visit Don Hinds Ford, Inc. to test drive one. As of now, Ford is already developing the 2025 model.

5. Ford Maverick®: The Maverick also makes a comeback in 2024. Retaining the public's interest, Ford has also developed a Tremor® off-road package for the 2023 version that will be released this year. Like the other available trucks, the Maverick will soon have more off-roading capabilities.

Ford has also made improvements to all of its technologies, such as adding more advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS), better infotainment systems with more ways to connect, and more fuel-efficient powertrain options.

Considering the popularity of Ford models, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. has met the demand of its customers by adding the latest models to its inventory. Customers can find some of Ford's 2024 lineup at this dealership now. Consumers can also find out when the dealership will acquire more of this year's lineup by calling. They can also reserve or order a custom model through the dealership.

