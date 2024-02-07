Submit Release
SB991 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs - 2024-02-07

WISCONSIN, February 7 - An Act to repeal 102.51 (1) (a) 2.; to renumber and amend 102.32 (6m); to amend 102.11 (1) (intro.), 102.13 (1) (a), 102.13 (1) (b) (intro.), 1., 3. and 4., 102.13 (1) (d) 1., 2., 3. and 4., 102.13 (2) (a), 102.13 (2) (b), 102.17 (1) (d) 1. and 2., 102.17 (4) (a), 102.29 (3), 102.42 (2) (a), 102.51 (1) (a) 1., 102.61 (1), 102.61 (1g) (b), 102.61 (1g) (c), 102.61 (1m) (a), 102.81 (1) (c) 1. and 102.81 (1) (c) 2.; and to create 102.18 (1) (b) 1d., 102.18 (1) (b) 1h., 102.18 (1) (b) 1p., 102.18 (1) (b) 1t. and 102.32 (6m) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: various changes to the worker's compensation law. (FE)

Status: S - Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs

