NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division today marked the opening of its newest healthy food option within the shipyard.



Operated by Aramark, the shipyard’s food services contractor, the new MicroMarket offers 24/7 access to fresh, healthy options for shipbuilders, sailors and contractors working at NNS. Located mid-yard, the MicroMarket is especially convenient for those supporting aircraft carriers undergoing refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) work at NNS. It replaces a former canteen, which was renovated and converted into the 24/7 MicroMarket.

“Making sure everyone involved in our critical national security mission at Newport News Shipbuilding has access to healthy food options near their workspaces, no matter what shift they work, is of utmost importance,” explained Karey Malyszko, NNS vice president of plant operations. “We remain committed to ensuring the wellbeing of our shipbuilders and Navy partners and look forward to this new MicroMarket playing an important role in that.”

Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-upgrades-expands-food-option-at-newport-news-shipbuilding/ .

“We’ve taken a holistic approach to addressing Quality of Service for Sailors assigned to the aircraft carriers and submarines at Newport News Shipbuilding,” said Capt. Hannah Kriewaldt, Commanding Officer, Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Newport News. “This new MicroMarket brings healthy food options closer to Sailors, providing easy access as they carry out their important duties. We appreciate the partnership of NNS and Aramark to make this a reality.”

The MicroMarket, which offers snacks, beverages and prepared meals, is supported by advanced equipment to ensure the highest level of food safety and utilizes technology to automatically order replenishments before inventory depletes.

The new offering adds to the expansive food options already available at NNS, including more than a dozen canteens and cafes, five other MicroMarkets, and several service vendor partners that regularly operate within the shipyard.

