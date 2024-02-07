Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,875 in the last 365 days.

Leading Elections Technology Providers Team to Serve the U.S. Elections Industry

Democracy Live Logo

Ballottrax logo

Denver-based Ballottrax and Seattle-based Democracy Live announce a strategic partnership

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington DC - Denver-based Ballottrax and Seattle-based Democracy Live announced a strategic partnership today to serve the over 8,000 State and local elections offices across the U.S. Collectively, Democracy Live and Ballottrax elections technologies have been deployed in 41 of the 50 states, serving over 30 million voters across more than 2,000 elections jurisdictions.

As the pioneer and nation’s leader in secure, accessible remote balloting, Democracy Live technologies have been deployed in 34 states, serving 20 million voters since 2008. Ballottrax’ patented technologies are currently tracking ballots in 21 states and offer voters and elections administrators real-time status notifications and reminders for all absentee and vote-by-mail ballots.

Stated President of Ballottrax, Steve Olsen, “Democracy Live has been a long-time, trusted leader in the elections space. By teaming with them, we believe both firms can offer a more robust, seamless and cost-effective experience for our State and local elections customers.

Bryan Finney, CEO of Democracy Live added, “Ballottrax has increased trust and faith in elections by providing millions of voters the ability to track the status of their ballot, while providing critical tools to elections administrators.

Olsen and Finney both agreed the partnership makes sense. “Through this partnership, eligible voters will now be able to access, mark, return and track their electronic ballot through the entire lifecycle of the balloting process”, stated both leaders in a joint statement.

Press Contact
Democracy Live
+1 855-655-8683
info@democracylive.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Leading Elections Technology Providers Team to Serve the U.S. Elections Industry

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more