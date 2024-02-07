Kno2 Achieves HITRUST Risk-Based, Two-Year Certification for Communication Platform, Kno2fy

Kno2, in collaboration with ecfirst, a HITRUST Authorized External Assessor, Secures HITRUST Certification Ensuring Elevated Standards of Security and Compliance

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kno2 has achieved HITRUST Certification for its communication platform. The HITRUST Risk-Based, two-year (r2) certified status demonstrates that Kno2fy meets the highest levels of information protection and compliance assurance to manage risk.



This achievement places Kno2 in a select group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive, flexible, prescriptive, and scalable security controls framework.

"HITRUST is a highly valued certifiable security framework for the healthcare industry," said Jon Elwell, CEO of Kno2. “The rigorous work that goes into obtaining this significant certification cannot be overstated. This demonstrates our continued commitment to providing the highest level of confidence while minimizing risks to all business stakeholders.”

Kno2’s strict security practices protect customers, partners, and staff during an unprecedented time of cyber-attacks. HITRUST standards are uncompromising, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual.

ecfirst has completed several thousand information security assessments and guided clients to successfully manage HITRUST certification, NIST and HIPAA compliance programs.

"The HITRUST CSF is a risk-based cyber standard and the gold standard across industries, including healthcare," said Uday Ali Pabrai, Chief Executive, ecfirst. "Kno2’s achievement of the HITRUST Risk-Based, two-year Certification is evidence of their deep commitment to information risk management and compliance."

About Kno2

Kno2 is leading the future of healthcare communication and thoughtfully solving healthcare’s biggest problems. The Kno2 network enables the secure, effortless, and maximized exchange of patient information across patients, providers, payers and IT vendors. With a single connection to the Kno2 Communication API, anyone can quickly gain access to a powerful network of connected networks, EHRs, organizations, technologies and interoperability frameworks that gives the freedom to easily communicate with all. To learn more, visit www.kno2.com.

Contact

Madeline Crawford

Sr. Manager, Marketing Operations

940.395.3944

mcrawford@kno2.com