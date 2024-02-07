Inalai Worldwide Launches Innovative Financial Education Platform

Inalai Worldwide aims to contribute to the financial landscape with its unique combination of education, live trading chances, and cutting-edge AI technology.

Salt Lake City, UT, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inalai Worldwide, a breakthrough financial educational startup, aims to contribute to the financial landscape with its unique combination of education, live trading chances, and cutting-edge AI technology. The company’s objective is to empower traders by promoting personal development and financial success through Inalai University (IU), a comprehensive training platform that takes you from beginner to advanced trading.

Inalai's Strategy Framework

Inalai provides a variety of services, including beginner to advanced educational classes, live trading rooms with professional educators, trade ideas, and mentorship. Inalai University offers over 25 educational videos in several languages, creating a diverse and inclusive learning environment. The academy, created by experienced professionals, provides students with the knowledge and abilities they need to confidently navigate financial markets.



About Leadership:

Joel Theler, Co-Founder, and President of Operations:

Joel Thele is a seasoned MLM professional who has spearheaded global expansions across more than 70 countries and generated millions in sales. He is committed to financial excellence and ensures fair compensation for all Inalai members.

Joel Theler can be reached out at

Facebook:- www.facebook.com

IG : @JoelTheler

Email : Joel.theler@inalai.io

Alton A. Patterson, Co-Founder, and President of Team Success:

Alton, a seasoned entrepreneur, has achieved success in Network Marketing by developing a multinational business spanning five continents. Beyond business, he is committed to preparing people for global success.

Alton can be reach out at following contacts

Instagram: @ceolyfe1

Facebook: www.facebook.com

Email: Alton.patterson@inalai.io

Abu Qureshi, Co-Founder and Head of Trading and Technology

Abu brings more than a decade of expertise in network marketing. With a fervor for aiding others in their development, Abu focuses primarily on trading, implementing technology applications, and advocating for personal growth and mentorship. Abu is the creator of Hawkeyie, an AI equipped with more than six distinct strategies.

Abu Qureshi can be reached out at following contacts:

Instagram : @abuqofficial

Facebook:www.facebook.com

TT : abuqofficial

Email : abu.qureshi@inalai.io

About Inalai Worldwide:

Inalai’s unique approach combines forex trading and affiliate marketing to create winners. Inalai combines the world’s largest financial market with network marketing to enable consumers to get benefited using everyday technology such as phones or laptops.

Disclaimer: This press release, titled “Inalai Worldwide Launches Innovative Financial Education Platform”, has been distributed by KISS PR News, which received it from Inalai via Abu Quershi from Inalai Worldwide. The content of this press release is not intended for investment advice and should not be relied upon for making investment decisions. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of the information provided. Information may change without notice and Inalai does not commit to updating it. Investors and readers are advised to perform due diligence and consult professional financial advisors before making any investment decisions.