American Chemistry Council Welcomes New Member and Responsible Care<sup>®</sup> Partner

WASHINGTON, DC (February 7, 2024) – Today, the American Chemistry Council’s (ACC) Board of Directors approved the addition of a new Manufacturing member, Bayer CropScience and a new Responsible Care partner, Grammer Logistics, Inc.

Bayer CropScience is a leading innovator in modern agriculture practices. They provide a broad range of solutions from crop protection and seed biotechnology to data-driven industry insights. Grammer Logistics, Inc. started as a leading transporter of grain and dry fertilizer for agricultural industry in Southeast Indiana. Grammer now has more than 20 locations across the U.S., specializing in transportation and logistics services for various chemical industry markets.

ACC’s Responsible Care Partner program extends Responsible Care’s ethic of safety and sustainability to organizations in the chemical supply chain, including logistics, transportation and distribution, among others. Partners adhere to the same Responsible Care commitments as ACC’s manufacturing members.