



SOITEC REPORTS FY’24 THIRD QUARTER REVENUE

Q3’24 revenue reached €240m, down 12% at constant exchange rates and perimeter compared with Q3’23 - in line with our expectations

Inventory correction by our direct customers continued to weigh on Mobile communications

Strong growth maintained in Automotive & Industrial and sequential rebound achieved in Smart devices revenue

First nine months of FY’24 revenue reached €641m, down 14% both on a reported basis and at constant exchange rates and perimeter

FY’24 revenue guidance revised: revenue expected to be down around 10% year-on-year at constant exchange rates and perimeter, and EBITDA 1 margin 2 2 around 34%.

Our $2.1bn revenue ambition initially modeled for FY’26, will be postponed by around one year due to a weaker smartphone market than previously expected

Bernin (Grenoble), France, February 7th, 2024 – Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, today announced consolidated revenue of 240 million Euros for the third quarter of FY’24 (ended December 31st, 2023), down 13% on a reported basis compared with 274 million Euros achieved in the third quarter of FY’23. This reflects a 12% decline at constant exchange rates and perimeter3 and a negative currency impact of 1%.

Pierre Barnabé, Soitec’s CEO, commented: “After the very strong sequential rebound achieved in the second quarter, we maintained our third-quarter revenue at a similar level, in line with our expectations. As we indicated during our last communication, the correction of RF-SOI inventories by our customers continues to weigh on revenue, offsetting the continued strong performance of FD-SOI, POI and Power-SOI, strong growth in Automotive & Industrial, and a solid level of revenue in Smart Devices.

We anticipate to continue to face challenging market dynamics on RF-SOI for another couple of quarters. While confirming that we expect a solid Q4’24, we are adjusting our revenue guidance for the full-year, with an organic decline of around 10% year-on-year and an EBITDA margin forecast of around 34%. Expansion into new products remains a key pillar of our strategy, and we are very satisfied with the successes we have achieved.

In Mobile Communications, FD-SOI penetration continues to progress, with the latest flagship smartphones embedding increasingly more content. POI activity accelerates, with two new customers in production in the quarter and more than ten in the qualification phase.

On SmartSiCTM, our roadmap is on track on all aspects: technology, industrial, supply and commercial. We have secured a second customer, with production scheduled to start in the second part of calendar year 2024.

The ongoing deployment of our strong megatrends across our three strategic end markets and our expanding product portfolio support our sustainable growth story. We now expect our $2.1bn revenue outlook to be postponed by around a year.”

Third quarter FY’24 consolidated revenue (unaudited)

Q3’24 Q3’23 Q3’24/Q3’23 (Euros millions) change reported chg. at const. exch. rates & perimeter Mobile communications 130 170 -23% -23% Automotive & Industrial 44 37 +20% +21% Smart devices 65 67 -4% -3% Total revenue 240 274 -13% -12%

After the sharp 56% sequential growth excluding currency impact achieved in the second quarter of FY’24 (compared to the first quarter of FY’24), third quarter revenue was almost flat compared to the second quarter of FY’24, at 240 million Euros.

On a year-on-year basis, third quarter revenue recorded a 12% decline at constant exchange rates and perimeter against the third quarter of FY’23. This decrease reflects a negative mix effect as well as an unfavorable volume impact, which came as a result of mixed performances across Soitec’s three end markets: in particular, volumes were lower in Mobile communications but higher in Automotive & Industrial.

Mobile communications

In the third quarter of FY’24, Mobile Communications revenue reached 130 million Euros, down 23% at constant exchange rates compared to the third quarter of FY’23.

Despite some early signs of recovery in the global smartphone market and a growing penetration of high-end smartphones, inventory adjustments across the supply chain continued to weigh on RF-SOI revenue in the third quarter of FY’24, as evidenced by lower volumes compared to the third quarter of FY'23.

This year-on-year decrease in RF-SOI sales was, however, partly offset by:

significantly higher sales of FD-SOI , designed to equip front end modules integrated in both 5G Sub-6 GHz and 5G mmWave smartphones,

, designed to equip front end modules integrated in both 5G Sub-6 GHz and 5G mmWave smartphones, strong growth in POI (Piezoelectric-on-Insulator) sales, which benefited from higher volumes from both existing and new customers using Soitec’s POI technology for RF filters in 5G smartphones.

Automotive & Industrial

Automotive & Industrial revenue reached 44 million Euros in the third quarter of FY’24, a 21% year-on-year growth at constant exchange rates compared to the third quarter of FY’23.

Soitec continues to leverage strong demand for Automotive, powered by increasing semiconductor content embedded in the latest generations of vehicles to enable more digitization - autonomous and assisted driving, functional safety, infotainment - and electrification with growing penetration of electric vehicles.

As this has been the case for several quarters, third-quarter Power-SOI sales showed significant year-on-year growth, essentially driven by higher volumes. Power-SOI address growing demand for infotainment, functional safety and Battery Management Systems.

FD-SOI sales continue to benefit from adoption for automotive microcontrollers.

Contribution from revenue generated by Soitec’s SmartSiCTM technology dedicated to the future generations of electric vehicles has further increased compared with the first half of FY’24. Inaugurated last September, Soitec’s new plant dedicated to SmartSiC™ substrates is expected to ramp-up in FY’25.

Smart Devices

Smart Devices revenue reached 65 million Euros in the third quarter of FY’24, representing a sharp sequential rebound against the second quarter of FY’24, and a 3% decline at constant exchange rates compared to the third quarter of FY’23, with contrasted performance among the different products.

Sales of FD-SOI continue to be supported by structurally growing demand for Edge Computing devices across consumer and industrial sectors. Revenue reached a much higher level than in the first two quarters of FY’24.

After low sales in the first two quarters of FY’24, sales of Imager-SOI for 3D imaging applications, recorded a strong rebound in the third quarter of FY’24 and were much higher than in the third quarter of FY’23.

Conversely, in the third quarter of FY’24, sales of Photonics-SOI were lower than in the third quarter of FY’23, impacted by a more challenging data center environment in 2023.

First nine months FY’24 consolidated revenue (unaudited)

9m’24 9m’23 9m’24/9m’23 (Euros millions) change reported chg. at const. exch. rates & perimeter Mobile communications 388 510 -24% -24% Automotive & Industrial 119 94 +27% +27% Smart devices 133 140 -5% -5% Total revenue 641 745 -14% -14%

Overall, consolidated revenue reached 641 million Euros in the first nine months of FY’24, down 14% both on a reported basis and at constant exchange rates and perimeter compared to 745 million Euros in the first nine months of FY’23. The general trends recorded in each of the three end markets were pretty similar to the performance achieved in the third quarter of FY’24, with a decrease in Mobile communications, strong growth in Automotive & Industrial and almost stable revenue in Smart devices.

FY’24 outlook

FY’24 revenue guidance is revised: revenue is expected to be down around 10% year-on-year at constant exchange rates and perimeter as opposed to a mid-single digit decrease previously expected, and EBITDA4 margin5 at around 34% as opposed to around 35%.

FY’26 financial model

Going forward, Soitec continues to see significant growth across its three end markets, where the Group is strengthening its leadership in SOI and successfully executing on its expansion into compound semiconductors.

In the current challenging environment, the RF-SOI inventory correction across the value chain is longer than expected. In this context, while the ambition of a $2.1bn revenue previously expected in FY’26 is still valid, the time horizon will be postponed by around one year.

The Group continues to leverage powerful megatrends across its three strategic end markets to address a growing number of customers with its expanding product portfolio. The rebound in RF-SOI, the increasing penetration of other SOI products (FD-SOI, Power-SOI and Photonics-SOI), and the successful expansion into Compound engineered substrates (POI, SmartSiCTM, and GaN) support its sustainable growth story.

Soitec will provide more information during the disclosure of its FY24 results on May 22nd, 2024.

Post closing events

Soitec presents its vision of the role of engineered substrates as AI enablers

In January 2024, Soitec released an in-depth presentation entitled “Enabling Artificial Intelligence with engineered substrates”. This document highlights AI fundamentals, reviews AI adoption across Soitec end markets and describes the role of Soitec’s engineered substrates as enablers of AI adoption. The presentation is available on Soitec website: click here

Soitec introduces new water reuse process, first of its kind in Europe

On January 15th, 2024, Soitec announced the launch of a new industrial installation allowing substrate rinse water to be partially reused in the production of ultra-pure water for cleanrooms at its French manufacturing facilities, an important milestone in its continuous improvement of resource management. Thanks to this innovation, the first of its kind in Europe at this scale, Soitec intends to significantly increase the proportion of water that can be reused in its industrial processes. The wastewater reuse rate at its historic site in Bernin (Isère) is thereby expected to rise from 19% in 2023 to over 35% in 2024.

At the same time, Soitec continues to reduce its water consumption. The 30% reduction per unit produced achieved between 2021 and 2023 will be complemented by a further 30% reduction by 2030.

Signature of IPCEI 2 grant contract

On January 26, Soitec signed a contract regarding financial support from 2022 to 2026 from the French State through the France 2030 program. This project has been validated by the European Commission as part of the Important Project of Common European Interest Microelectronics and Connectivity (IPCEI ME/TC) 2026. In line with the objectives set out in the European Chips Act Communication, the measure will strengthen Europe’s security of supply and sovereignty in semiconductor technologies.

This funding will mainly be used to support Research & Development and will contribute to the ramp-up of the Bernin 4 (SmartSiC™) and Bernin 3 (POI) factories.

# # #

# # #

Appendix

Consolidated revenue per quarter (Q3’24 unaudited)

Quarterly revenue Q1’23 Q2’23 Q3’23 Q4’23 Q1’24 Q2’24 Q3’24 9m’23 9m’24



(Euros million) Mobile communications 152 189 170 220 89 169 130 510 388 Automotive & Industrial 23 34 37 47 37 38 44 94 119 Smart devices 28 45 67 77 31 37 65 140 133 Total revenue 203 268 274 344 157 245 240 745 641





Change in quarterly revenue Q1’24/Q1 23 Q2’24/Q2’23 Q3’24/Q3’23 9m’24/9m’23 Reported

change Organic change1 Reported

change Organic change1 Reported

change Organic change1 Reported

change Organic change1 (vs. previous year) Mobile communications -42% -43% -10% -9% -23% -23% -24% -24% Automotive & Industrial +60% +57% +12% +13% +20% +21% +27% +27% Smart devices +12% +10% -18% -17% -4% -3% -5% -5% Total revenue -23% -24% -9% -7% -13% -12% -14% -14%

At constant exchange rates and comparable scope of consolidation (there was no scope effect in Q1’24, Q2’24 and Q3’24)

