Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market: Projections and Opportunities for Growth - Exclusive Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐄𝐱𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲:

The Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with a projected market size of $5,099.38 million by 2030, representing a CAGR of 35.0% from 2021 to 2030. This growth is primarily attributed to the rising preference for MIGS devices over traditional surgical methods due to their safety and effectiveness. Key drivers include the increasing prevalence of glaucoma, the aging global population, and advancements in MIGS stent development. However, challenges such as reimbursement barriers and a shortage of skilled professionals pose constraints to market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also impacted the MIGS devices market negatively, primarily due to the decrease in elective procedures and the shift in focus towards essential healthcare services. Despite these challenges, opportunities exist in the market, particularly in the transition from glaucoma medications to MIGS procedures and the development of innovative surgical devices.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The MIGS devices market is segmented based on surgery type, target area, product type, end-user, and region. Standalone glaucoma surgeries dominated the market in 2020, driven by the increasing incidence of various glaucoma conditions. Trabecular meshwork targeting is expected to witness significant growth due to the limitations of traditional drug delivery methods. MIGS stents are projected to experience substantial demand, especially in emerging markets, supported by an aging population and increasing surgical needs.

End-user segments, particularly eye hospitals, are expected to grow significantly, driven by factors such as advanced surgical techniques and rising awareness of MIGS treatments. Geographically, Asia-Pacific is poised for rapid growth, fueled by increasing demand in emerging economies. North America currently leads the market, but Asia-Pacific is anticipated to surpass it in growth during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

Key players in the MIGS devices market include AbbVie Inc., Asico LLC., Glaukos Corporation, iSTAR Medical SA, Ivantis Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Novartis International AG, Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. These companies are focusing on strategic initiatives to strengthen their market presence, such as product innovations, partnerships, and acquisitions.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Stakeholders in the MIGS devices market can benefit from:

• In-depth analysis of market trends and future projections to identify investment opportunities.

• Quantitative analysis spanning from 2021 to 2030 to capitalize on market opportunities.

• Comprehensive understanding of industry trends based on procedures and services.

• Thorough analysis of key players and their strategies to gauge competitive dynamics.

Overall, the MIGS devices market presents lucrative opportunities for stakeholders amidst evolving healthcare landscapes and technological advancements.

