NEURONES: 11.1% organic growth in 2023

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 2023 annual revenues        Nanterre, February 7, 2024 (after trading)

11.1% organic growth in 2023

(being audited, in € millions) 2022 2023 Growth of which organic
Revenues 665.4 741.2 + 11.4% + 11.1%

Achievements

Revenues for 2023 exceeded forecasts and totaled €741.2 million (+ 11.4%). Growth in Q4 amounted to + 9%.

Consulting, digital projects, data, cybersecurity, cloud and improving “employee experience” continue to drive growth. Among our activities, the sovereign and trusted cloud (SecNumCloud) is enjoying strong momentum.

At 10.2% of revenues, operating profit * stands at a high level, exceeding expectations.

The Group's growth is primarily attributable to a net increase in payroll of 350 by 2023 and greater use of subcontracting.

The full final annual results will be published on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 after the stock exchange closes.

Outlook

As usual, the forecasts for 2024 will be posted along with the Group's Q1 revenues.

* being audited.

About NEURONES

With 6,800 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) – Euronext Tech Leaders – SRD (deferred settlement) mid-caps
www.neurones.net

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Valérie Hackenheimer
Tel.: +33 (0)6 12 80 35 20

vhackenheimer@oconnection.fr

NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net
 Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net

