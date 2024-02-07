Dayforce Completes Acquisition of eloomi

Customers to benefit from optimized training and people development capabilities for the extended workforce

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced it has completed the acquisition of eloomi A/S, a leading learning experience platform software provider based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Orlando, Florida. The acquisition was previously announced on January 18, 2024, and closed effective February 1, 2024.



“The acquisition of eloomi marks a significant milestone for our company as it serves to further our leadership in talent development, and better position Dayforce as the all-in-one HCM solution for organizations around the world,” said Joe Korngiebel, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Dayforce. “We believe the seamless integration of eloomi into Dayforce will empower customers with best-in-class people development capabilities, addressing the dynamic learning and development needs of today’s boundless workforce.”

eloomi is recognized for its modern learning approach, combining an AI-enabled Learning Management System (LMS) with an intuitive Learning Experience Platform (LXP), that optimizes training and development programs for organizations, their employees, and extended workforces. With this acquisition, the eloomi team joined Dayforce, Inc., serving its more than 850 customers worldwide as Dayforce.

“To truly win with learning and development programs today, organizations need to address the growing expectations of the modern workforce by prioritizing the end-to-end employee experience. With expanded training and people development capabilities within Dayforce, we’ll continue to guide customers through workforce complexities and drive quantifiable value for both employers and their employees,” added Korngiebel.

Dayforce serves millions of users and nearly 6,400 customers globally, including some of the largest and most recognizable brands in the world.



About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. Everything we do as a global leader in HCM technology is focused on improving work for thousands of customers and millions of employees around the world. Our single, global people platform for HR, payroll, talent, workforce management equips Dayforce customers to unlock their full workforce potential and operate with confidence. To learn how Dayforce helps create quantifiable value for organizations of all sizes and industries, visit dayforce.com.

