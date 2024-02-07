Submit Release
Financial Consolidation Software Market - Forecasts to 2029

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global financial consolidation software market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2024 to 2029.

The growth of the global financial consolidation software market is driven by the rising demand for accurate and timely financial data, increasing compliance requirements, advancements in business analytics technologies, and the rising need for automation in finance.

Key Market Trends

  • Increasing demand for cloud-based solutions: Cloud deployments are quickly gaining ground over on-premises solutions due to their scalability, cost, and ease of implementation. Many manufacturers are shifting their offerings to cloud-based models while new cloud-native competitors emerge.
  • Increased demand for automation and artificial intelligence (AI): Businesses want to automate financial consolidation operations and decrease manual errors. AI-powered solutions are becoming increasingly popular for tasks such as data reconciliation, anomaly detection, and forecasting, which improve efficiency and accuracy.
  • Growing adoption by mid-sized businesses: The market is extending beyond major corporations to include mid-sized businesses seeking inexpensive and scalable solutions to satisfy their consolidation requirements.

Key Market Insights

  • As per the organization size outlook, the large companies segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global financial consolidation software market from 2024 to 2029
  • As per the deployment mode outlook, the cloud segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global financial consolidation software market from 2024 to 2029
  • Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029
  • AccountsIQ, Jedox, Sage, NetSuite, LucaNet, Adaptive Insights, SoftLedger, CCH Tagetik, Prophix, Host Analytics, Board, Anaplan, and OneStream., among others, are some of the key players operating in the global financial consolidation software market.

By Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

  • Large Companies
  • Small and Medium-Sized Companies

By Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

  • Cloud
  • On-premise

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central and South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

