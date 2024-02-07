OSS Ships New Gen 5 AI Edge Compute Accelerator

Gen 5 Accelerator Doubles the Performance Over Previous Generation for the Most Demanding Commercial and Defense Intelligent Edge Applications

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in AI Transportable solutions at the edge, has begun shipping its latest Gen 5 4U Pro Accelerator System to a large composable infrastructure provider. OSS expects shipments of this compute accelerator to the customer to total between $4 million and $6 million over the next three years.





For AI workflows at the edge, this latest Gen 5 4U Pro Accelerator delivers twice the interconnect bandwidth performance over Gen 4. The accelerator also includes upgraded power and cooling to support multiple NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs with PCIe Gen 5, resulting in 4.8x the AI inference performance using FP8 precision compared to the previous generation.

“Our customer’s adoption of this product for their leading-edge composable infrastructure platform represents a strong validation of our superior capabilities in PCI Express expansion and AI accelerator technology,” stated OSS president and CEO, Mike Knowles. “Our customers are able to stay at the forefront of the latest high-performance computing technology with our highly scalable, interoperable solutions.”

This customer has used the previous generation OSS 4U Pro to rapidly scale GPU power and NVMe storage. Now with this latest version, OSS anticipates its flexibility, advanced features and pure acceleration will unleash the capability of the customer’s software-defined composable infrastructure solutions for both its commercial and defense end customers.

The compute accelerator is expected to be deployed at the customer’s locations worldwide, which include commercial cloud data centers and military command posts that demand ‘performance without compromise.’

High-performance computing and resource-intensive AI workloads are on the rise in the edge computing market. Demand for edge solutions is projected to grow at a 37.9% CAGR to reach $155.9 billion by 2030, with the mobile edge segment expected to grow even faster at a 49.7% CAGR to reach $58.4 billion by 2032.

This growth is driving increased demand for expansion platforms like the OSS 4U Professional Accelerator, which is capable of processing, analyzing and acting upon vast amounts of sensor and other data in real time using the fastest and most rugged interconnect technology that OSS uniquely provides.



About the OSS 4U Professional Accelerator System

The 4U Pro combines the power of the latest PCIe Gen 5 high-speed connectivity with an optimized, feature-rich and rugged design for the most demanding high-performance edge applications.

The system supports up to eight NVIDIA H100 GPUs that deliver 2.6x the FP64 performance compared to the previous generation. It also supports four PCIe Gen 5 x16 HIB/NIC slots for up to 256GB/s of sustained data throughput.

The 4U Pro can be configured to provide 16 single-width PCIe Gen 5 x8 slots for FPGA data ingest or the latest storage add-in cards. The Gen 5 4U Pro also includes proprietary OSS Unified Baseboard Management Controller (U-BMC) software that enables dynamic fan speed control and an Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) for system monitoring that integrates seamlessly with the host server system management.

U-BMC manages, monitors and controls the telemetry of OSS products with advanced features that set OSS systems apart. It securely enables OSS customers to unify their systems management and enjoy unique benefits when using several OSS products simultaneously, such as for data acquisition, data storage, AI acceleration and autonomous vehicle compute.

The rugged chassis design makes it suitable for use outside the datacenter environment. All together, these features make the Gen 5 4UP the ideal accelerator expansion platform for the entire AI workflow at the edge.

OSS Gen 5 4U Pro and other AI Transportable solutions can be ordered directly from OSS sales engineers at sales@onestopsystems.com.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI Transportable solutions for the demanding ‘edge.’ OSS designs and manufactures the highest performance compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to the harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI Transportables require—and OSS delivers—the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com . You can also follow OSS on Twitter , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, actual performance achieved by the Gen 5 4UP over prior generations, the value of expected shipments to the customer, anticipated deployments by the customer, anticipated market growth and future valuation, major program wins, the company’s penetration of the Defense and AI Transportable sectors, future changes to our business objectives, and other future financial projections. In addition, statistics concerning the edge computing industry is based on information from independent industry and research organizations and other third-party sources, which we believe to be reasonable. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78dd6a40-068d-4635-8bd0-77078375903e.