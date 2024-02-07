Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,797 in the last 365 days.

LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) Appoints Aaron Sullivan as CFO

LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first music, entertainment, and technology platform, announced today the appointment of Aaron Sullivan as CFO. Mr. Sullivan previously served as Vice President, Corporate Controller, and as LiveOne's Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveOne, commented, “Aaron has been with LiveOne since March 2019 and for the past two years, he has done an incredible job serving as the interim CFO. During this period, it became obvious to everyone Aaron brings the right talent and experiences and has been an instrumental leader strengthening our financial and operational management.”

About LiveOne, Inc.

LiveOne, Inc. is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform delivering premium experiences and content worldwide. With subsidiaries like Slacker Radio and PodcastOne, LiveOne has garnered accolades for its innovative approach, including the Best Live Moment award by Digiday for the "Social Gloves" PPV Event.

For media inquiries, please contact:

LiveOne IR Contact :
Liviakis Financial Communications, Inc.
(415) 389-4670
john@liviakis.com

LiveOne Press Contact :
LiveOne
press@liveone.com

Follow LiveOne on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter at @liveone.


Primary Logo

You just read:

LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) Appoints Aaron Sullivan as CFO

Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more