Career opportunity: Supervisory Physical Scientist, Ocean Acidification Program (OAP), NOAA, USA

Note: Open to the public Career transition (CTAP, ICTAP, RPL), U.S. Citizens, Nationals or those who owe allegiance to the U.S.

Duties

As a Supervisory Physical Scientist, you will perform the following duties:

Directs the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Ocean Acidification (OA) program; develops and facilitates strategies; coordinates and implements ocean acidification research and management activities across NOAA. Reports to Congress on all matters related to the FOARAM Act. Authors and coordinates scientific and technical papers. Builds and leads international collaborative efforts to expand global understanding of ocean acidification.

Assesses and updates OA program objectives and goals in light of new research findings and establishes research implementation work plans to accomplish objectives and goals. Reviews and revises priorities of the Federal and NOAA OA strategic plans and NOAA research plans and executes programs to achieve these priorities.

Conducts analyses of the OA program and procedures, as well as procedures within Oceanic and Atmospheric Research (OAR) and NOAA that impact the OA program such as budget, workforce, and hiring. Identifies problems and makes recommendations for improvement. Oversees the management of the OA program budget of NOAA investments in ocean acidification research and monitoring.

Provides the full range of supervisory functions to include overseeing and assigning work to be accomplished; setting and adjusting short and long term priorities; finding ways to improve productivity and increase quality; providing counseling, technical oversight, instruction, and professional development of staff. Oversees the performance management and performance appraisal of staff. Furthers the diversity of the workforce to incorporate a broad representation of qualified staff, and relevant approaches and ideas. Ensures a positive and supportive work climate.

Requirements

…

NOTE:

A one year supervisory probationary period may be required.

A one year probationary period may be required. These periods can be served concurrent.

Payment of relocation expenses is not authorized.

Payment of relocation incentives may be authorized.

Payment of recruitment incentives may be authorized.

This position is not in the bargaining unit.

Key Requirements:

Applicants must be U.S. Citizens.

Suitable for Federal employment, as determined by background investigation.

More requirements are listed under Qualifications and Other Information.

Must be registered for Selective Service, if applicable (www.sss.gov)

Are There Any Special Requirements For This Position?

A background investigation will be required for this position. Continued employment will be subject to the applicant’s successful completion of a background security investigation and favorable adjudication. Failure to successfully meet these requirements will be grounds for termination.

Throughout the recruitment and hiring process we will be communicating with you via email; therefore, it is imperative that the email address you provide when applying for this vacancy remains active. Should your email address change, please notify the point of contact identified in the vacancy announcement as soon as possible so that we can update our system.

Qualifications

Qualification requirements in the vacancy announcements are based on the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Qualification Standards Handbook, which contains federal qualification standards. This handbook is available on the Office of Personnel Management’s website located at: https://www.opm.gov/policy.

BASIC REQUIREMENTS: This position has a positive Education Requirement in addition to at least one year of Specialized Experience OR substitution of education for experience OR combination (if applicable) in order to be found minimally qualified. Transcripts must be submitted with your application package. You MUST meet the following requirements:

EDUCATION:

A. Degree: physical science, engineering, or mathematics that included 24 semester hours in physical science and/or related engineering science such as mechanics, dynamics, properties of materials, and electronics.

-OR-

B. Combination of education and experience — education equivalent to one of the majors shown in A above that included at least 24 semester hours in physical science and/or related engineering science, plus appropriate experience or additional education.

SPECIALIZED EXPERIENCE: Applicants must possess one year of specialized experience equivalent in difficulty and responsibility to the next lower grade level in the Federal Service. Specialized experience is experience that has equipped the applicant with the particular competencies/knowledge, skills and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position. This experience need not have been in the federal government.

Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations e.g., professional; philanthropic, religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies; knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

To qualify at the ZP-5 or GS-15 level:

SPECIALIZED EXPERIENCE: In addition to meeting the Basic Requirements above, applicants must also possess one full year (52 weeks) of specialized experience equivalent to the ZP-4 or GS-14 in the Federal service. Specialized experience MUST include all of the following:

In-depth expertise and understanding of ocean acidification science and research.

Managing complex, national-scale science programs.

Leading or managing teams to include evaluating work performance, developing performance standards, providing oversight and feedback, and setting work priorities.

Education: Education completed in colleges or universities outside the United States may be used to meet the above requirements. You must provide acceptable documentation that the foreign education is comparable to that received in an accredited educational institution in the United States. For more information on how foreign education is evaluated, visit: OPM Foreign Education Evaluation

…

USAJOBS. More information.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related