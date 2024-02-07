Quantifying the combined impacts of anthropogenic CO2 emissions and watershed alteration on estuary acidification at biologically-relevant time scales: a case study from Tillamook Bay, OR, USA

The impacts of ocean acidification (OA) on coastal water quality have been subject to intensive research in the past decade, but how emissions-driven OA combines with human modifications of coastal river inputs to affect estuarine acidification dynamics is less well understood. This study presents a methodology for quantifying the synergistic water quality impacts of OA and riverine acidification on biologically-relevant timescales through a case study from a small, temperate estuary influenced by coastal upwelling and watershed development. We characterized the dynamics and drivers of carbonate chemistry in Tillamook Bay, OR (USA), along with its coastal ocean and riverine end-members, through a series of synoptic samplings and continuous water quality monitoring from July 2017 to July 2018. Synoptic river sampling showed acidification and increased CO 2 content in areas with higher proportions of watershed anthropogenic land use. We propagated the impacts of 1). the observed riverine acidification, and 2). modeled OA changes to incoming coastal ocean waters across the full estuarine salinity spectrum and quantified changes in estuarine carbonate chemistry at a 15-minute temporal resolution. The largest magnitude of acidification (-1.4 pH T units) was found in oligo- and mesohaline portions of the estuary due to the poor buffering characteristics of these waters, and was primarily driven by acidified riverine inputs. Despite this, emissions-driven OA is responsible for over 94% of anthropogenic carbon loading to Tillamook Bay and the dominant driver of acidification across most of the estuary due to its large tidal prism and relatively small river discharges. This dominance of ocean-sourced anthropogenic carbon challenges the efficacy of local management actions to ameliorate estuarine acidification impacts. Despite the relatively large acidification effects experienced in Tillamook Bay (-0.16 to -0.23 pH T units) as compared with typical open ocean change (approximately -0.1 pH T units), observations of estuarine pH T would meet existing state standards for pH T . Our analytical framework addresses pressing needs for water quality assessment and coastal resilience strategies to differentiate the impacts of anthropogenic acidification from natural variability in dynamic estuarine systems.

Pacella S. R., Brown C. A., Kaldy J. E., Labiosa R. G., Hales B., Mochon Collura T. C. & Waldbusser G. G., 2024. Quantifying the combined impacts of anthropogenic CO2 emissions and watershed alteration on estuary acidification at biologically-relevant time scales: a case study from Tillamook Bay, OR, USA. Frontiers in Marine Science 11: 1293955. doi: 10.3389/fmars.2024.1293955. Article.

