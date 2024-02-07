Statement from US Cement Industry Regarding EPA's Particulate Matter Standard

New Rule Could Cause Layoffs. Stifle Progress of Administration's Infrastructure Projects

Washington, DC, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s announcement of its finalization of the new Particulate Matter 2.5 standard under the National Ambient Air Quality Standards, the Portland Cement Association (PCA) — representing America’s cement manufacturers — released the following statement.

“The previous EPA standard on particulate matter emissions — arrived at by government officials working with industry — significantly drove down those emissions by 37% over the last 20 years. This downward trend would have continued without the new standard imposed," said Mike Ireland, PCA President and CEO.

“This new rule strikes at the heart of the U.S. cement industry's ability to deliver on the Biden Administration's infrastructure goals, as it would lead to fewer hours of operation at plants, which would mean layoffs, as well as less American cement and concrete at a time when the country needs more,” Ireland said.

