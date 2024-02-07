MatrixCare Earns Three 2024 Best in KLAS Awards

MatrixCare has been named a market leader by KLAS Research for its Home Health EHR in three Categories: Home Health – Independent – Large, Home Health – Independent – Small, and Hospice – Independent

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MatrixCare, a global technology leader in the post-acute space, is proud to announce its Home Health and Hospice EHR solution was named Best in KLAS across multiple categories according to the 2024 Best in KLAS Software and Services report.

Home Health – Independent – Large, with a score of 75.6;

Home Health – Independent – Small scoring 82.7; and

Hospice – Independent, scoring 77.9,



This year marks the fifth consecutive year that MatrixCare has been recognized for excellence in at least one category, highlighting the superiority of its Home Health EHR solution.

Best in KLAS award winners are determined and recognized annually and are based upon healthcare provider surveys and interviews conducted by KLAS researchers. The scores for these awards are predicated on the companies’ current and future outlooks, as well as their product pipelines. Software providers are evaluated on six key categories: culture, operations, product, relationship, value, and loyalty.

"In today's post-acute landscape, thriving organizations align with modern, interoperable EHR systems, promoting operational efficiency, superior patient experiences, and improved outcomes," says Tim Smokoff, General Manager, SaaS, Home Health and Hospice at MatrixCare. "Receiving this award for the fifth consecutive year is an honor, underscoring our unwavering commitment to developing innovative technologies that empower customers to overcome barriers in care coordination."

MatrixCare's Home Health and Hospice EHR solutions facilitate seamless care-team collaboration and improved patient-caregiver engagement. Recent enhancements to its multi-award-winning technologies not only support interaction between facilities and home-based care for simultaneous care but also address the challenges posed by evolving reimbursement models and the complexities of a strained labor market.

About MatrixCare

MatrixCare provides software solutions in out-of-hospital care settings. As the multiyear winner of the Best in KLAS award for Long-Term Care Software and Home Health and Hospice EMR, MatrixCare is trusted by thousands of facility-based and home-based care organizations to improve provider efficiencies and promote a better quality of life for the people they serve. As an industry leader in interoperability, MatrixCare helps providers connect and collaborate across the care continuum to optimize outcomes and successfully manage risk in out-of-hospital care delivery. MatrixCare is a wholly owned subsidiary of ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD). To learn more, visit www.matrixcare.com and follow @MatrixCare on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Krista Gugliotti

Manager, Communications

krista.gugliotti@matrixcare.com



