TSplus Group Unveils Ambitious Plans for 2024 at Headquarters Meeting

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus Group convened its global team for the "2024 Kick Off" headquarters meeting in Paris on January 22nd and 23rd. The event served as a platform to celebrate the company's achievements in 2023 and unveil its bold vision for the future.



Held at the prestigious Villa M hotel, the meeting brought together TSplus employees from across the country for insightful presentations, engaging discussions, and valuable networking opportunities.

Dominique BENOIT, TSplus' visionary leader, outlined the company's strategic focus for 2024, emphasizing growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With plans to expand into new markets and enhance its product offerings, TSplus aims to solidify its position as a global leader in remote access technology.

Key Highlights from the TSplus Kick Off 2024 Meeting

Product Enhancements: The Dev team showcased exciting new capabilities for Remote Support and Remote Access, including compatibility with Mac OS devices, enhanced performance, and improved user experience. Plans for 2024 include the development of a new Web Portal and the creation of a Universal Light client in collaboration with Kaspersky.

Expansion of Expertise: TSplus welcomed several new recruits in 2023, demonstrating the company's commitment to investing in its talent pool and expanding its expertise. With new team members joining the TSplus family, the company is poised for continued growth and success.



Looking ahead to 2024, TSplus is positioned for significant growth and innovation. With new partnerships, product enhancements, and market expansion initiatives on the horizon, the company remains dedicated to delivering exceptional value to customers worldwide.

