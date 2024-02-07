Dypius Enables Secure Cross-Chain NFT Transfers for CAWS and World of Dypians with Chainlink CCIP

In a groundbreaking move for the blockchain industry, Dypius has announced its integration of Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), setting a new standard for secure and seamless NFT transfers across multiple blockchain networks.

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dypius has integrated Chainlink CCIP — the highest standard for safe cross-chain interoperability in the Web3 industry - to enable seamless NFT transfers across the Ethereum, BNB Chain, Avalanche, and Base mainnets. Owners of Cats and Watches Society (CAWS) and World of Dypians (WOD) land NFTs can now securely move their assets across these blockchains, enjoying an enhanced user experience and driving the platform’s growth

The CCIP interoperability solution is only one of the several Chainlink services that Dypius has integrated in recent years. This movement aligns with the platform’s goals to provide highly secure Web3 products and revolutionize the NFT landscape. Its continuous growth and recent updates show that Dypius is among the most innovative projects in the blockchain sphere.

How Chainlink CCIP Helps Dypius Grow

Chainlink is a world-class decentralized computing platform servicing financial institutions, startups, and developers while ensuring the utmost security for cross-chain interoperability, off-chain computation, and real-world data. The company has enabled financial institutions with $9 trillion in transactions to date - a proven track record of reliability and security that convinced Dypius to choose it as its primary interoperability solution.

CCIP is a continuously improving mechanism with a scalable architecture that allows developers to easily build custom chain-specific integrations and interact with any blockchain network via a user-friendly interface.

One of CCIP’s standout features is the backup from the Risk Management Network — a separate, independent network continually monitoring and verifying cross-chain operations. Its role is to add an extra layer of protection against the vulnerabilities of the cross-chain infrastructure.

Future updates to CCIP will benefit Dypius and its users, who won't have to pay the switching costs if new cross-chain functionalities become necessary. This way, Dypius ensures its NFT owners enjoy ever-increasing security and efficiency without reducing quality or affordability.

Dypius has integrated several Chainlink services besides CCIP in recent years. In 2021, the platform integrated Chainlink Price Feeds into the Dypius ecosystem to help secure decentralized ETH and BNB price data. This movement supports access to real-time asset prices directly on-chain and thus ensures reliable and secure rewards data.

Incorporating Chainlink VRF & Automation helped Dypius deliver a unique and unpredictable gaming experience within World of Dypians while increasing data quality and performance.

Integrating CCIP will help Dypius users engage in seamless interactions and transfers across some of the most used blockchain networks. The platform should become more efficient and secure while growing and diversifying its user base.

Exploring the World of Dypians NFT Bridge

World of Dypians (WoD) is one of the most versatile metaverse platforms currently developing in the emerging Web3 space. This boundless multiplayer online role-playing game provides a unique, immersive experience in a virtual world that combines AI, high-quality graphics, and engaging gameplay.

The game welcomes NFT collectors and crypto enthusiasts to collect, use, and transfer CAWS or World of Dypians Land NFTs via the NFT Bridge - a dedicated page on the WOD website.

Users can initiate the transfer by connecting their wallet and choosing a bridge route between popular networks, such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, Avalanche, and Base Network. Next, they must select the NFT they wish to bridge and complete the NFT transfer, which sends the NFT automatically to the wallet in the destination chain.

Using the NFT Bridge on World of Dypians is quick and easy, even for first-time users. Moreover, it is secured by advanced protection standards, enabling seamless and efficient NFT transfers without any hassle.

The Steady Rise of Dypius

Dypius is one of the fastest advancing projects with a growing DeFi ecosystem incorporating secure and efficient products and services in Web3.

The platform is building World of Dypians (WoD) into a standout presence among platforms supporting NFT development. The game caters to regular gamers and businesses in the crypto industry and beyond. Its growth has attracted important partnerships with some of the industry's leaders. Numerous major brands are already featured with dedicated spaces in the World of Dypians metaverse, including Chainlink, CoinMarketCap, BNB Chain, CoinGecko, KuCoin, Avalanche, Coin98, Conflux Network, Gate.io, MEXC Global, and Easy2Stake.

In 2023, World of Dypians completed key milestones, such as the game’s listing on Epic Games , launching a closed demo for its multiplayer mode, and setting new standards for AI-powered virtual universes. Moreover, the game became a legally recognized entity at the start of 2024, proving its commitment to transparency and structural growth.

Dypius is advancing on several fronts within its DeFi ecosystem. For example, its native token, DYP v2, is now supported by Trust Wallet and Coinbase Wallet, two of the industry’s top solutions for storing and managing cryptocurrencies.

Furthermore, the platform launched an exclusive beta testing program for its upcoming mobile app, inviting Dypians everywhere to become beta testers. Anyone can play a decisive role in shaping the app’s user experience by trying new features or revealing bugs.

Dypius caters to both crypto beginners and experts with versatile solutions, including analytical DYP Tools, DeFi solutions, CAWS NFTs, and Metaverse gaming. The project runs on unique smart contracts using the protocol’s proprietary anti-manipulation functionality.

