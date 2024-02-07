Dr. Maria Rodriguez Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with "Success Redefined," Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Dr. Maria Rodriguez

SOMERVILLE, NJ, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking collaboration, esteemed mental health professional, Dr. Maria Rodriguez, has joined forces with renowned author Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals worldwide to co-author the book, Success Redefined, published by CelebrityPress®. The book made its much-anticipated debut on February 1st, 2024

Upon its release, Success Redefined surged on the Amazon best-sellers charts, attaining remarkable positions and securing the coveted #1 New Release spot in two distinct categories! Furthermore, it has achieved impressive rankings, hitting best-seller status in Direct Marketing, Sales and Selling, as well as in Entrepreneurship, Marketing, and the Marketing and Sales categories. These exceptional accomplishments emphasize the quality and value of Success Redefined, highlighting its impact and resonance with readers.

Dr. Maria’s invaluable chapter, titled, “Empowering Yourself: Rising Above Life’s Circumstances”, played an essential role in the book's remarkable success.

Meet Dr. Maria:

Dr. Maria Rodriguez is an accomplished mental health professional dedicated to a compassion-first approach to helping immigrant individuals, children, and families adapt and thrive in the United States. She is recognized as one of the Top 25 executives of New Jersey and a Global Outstanding Leader in Health Care.

Dr. Rodriguez has an extensive academic background which has been fortified with numerous accolades. With a master’s degree in Clinical Psychology from William Paterson University and a Ph.D. in General Psychology from Capella University, she further solidified her expertise with 18 years of experience as an Adjunct Professor of Women’s and Gender Studies and Psychology. Across her notable career, she has amassed over two decades of hands-on experience in

mental health counseling, providing invaluable support to diverse population.

As a first-generation American with Dominican parents, she has cultivated a deep understanding of the myriad of challenges immigrants face as they work toward realizing their ambitious goals in a new home. Her innate sense of hope for her community led her to establish the Care Counseling Center (awarded the Best of Somerville, New Jersey, in 2022 and 2023) – a safe space providing support for emotional trauma, legal complexities, and practical issues that immigrants may face in addition to helping families and individuals from various backgrounds.

Today you can reach Dr. Maria for in-person and virtual wellness services centered

on resolving conflicts in self, business, and relationships via her websites:

• MariaRodriguez.org

• CareCounselingCenter.org

