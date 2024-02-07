Submit Release
New Law Reform Commission CEO (Executive Director) appointed

SAMOA, February 7 - (GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT) – The Samoa Law Reform Commission has a new Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director.

Fagaloa Leti Setto Roy Tufuga, a former Samoa Ports Authority General Manager was appointed by Cabinet this afternoon to lead the Commission.

A lawyer by profession, Fagaloa is a former Samoa Ports Administration General Manager, (2012-2015).

A Samoa College 1981 graduate, Fagaloa is a 1987 Bachelor of Arts Graduate from the University of Auckland, complemented by a Bachelor of Laws, (1994 University of Auckland) and Masters in Law- International Maritime Law Institute 1997.

Five applicants applied for the post.

