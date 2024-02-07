In-Dash Navigation System Market Expanding at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2024-2032

In-Dash Navigation System

Global in-dash navigation system market hitting US$17.0B in 2023, forecasted to soar to US$41.4B by 2032, with a robust 10.1% CAGR projected during 2024-2032.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “In-Dash Navigation System Market Report by Component (Display Unit, Control Module, Antenna Module, Wiring Harness), Technology (2D Maps, 3D Maps), Screen Size (Less Than 6 Inches, 6 Inches to 11 Inches, Greater Than 11 Inches), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket), and Region 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the in-dash navigation system market share. The global market size reached US$ 17.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 41.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the In-Dash Navigation System Industry:

• Growing Consumer Demand for Advanced Infotainment:

The growth of the in-dash navigation system market is fueled by the increasing consumer demand for advanced infotainment and connectivity solutions in vehicles. Today's drivers expect more than just basic navigation; they seek seamless and real-time navigation experiences intertwined with entertainment and communication features. In-dash navigation systems are designed to meet these expectations, offering user-friendly interfaces that integrate navigation, entertainment, and connectivity into a single platform. This enhanced driving experience meets consumer preferences and spurs the adoption of in-dash navigation systems as a central component of modern vehicle technology.

• Rising Emphasis on Road Safety and Reduced Distractions:

Heightened awareness of road safety and the escalating need to minimize distractions while driving are key drivers of the in-dash navigation system market. These systems play a vital role in enhancing safety by offering hands-free and voice-activated functionalities. By reducing the necessity for drivers to divert their attention from the road or handle handheld devices, in-dash navigation systems help prevent accidents caused by distractions. This growing emphasis on road safety resonates with consumers and aligns with regulatory efforts to promote safer driving practices, making integrated navigation solutions a pivotal component of vehicles.

• Rapid Urbanization and Efficient Route Planning:

The rising trend of urbanization has resulted in increased traffic congestion in cities worldwide, necessitating more efficient route-planning solutions. In-dash navigation systems provide real-time traffic updates, suggest alternative routes, and offer live mapping capabilities, allowing drivers to navigate through congested urban areas with ease. As urban populations continue to grow and traffic challenges persist, the demand for navigation solutions that facilitate smart and efficient route planning remains a major driving force in the market. In-dash navigation systems are increasingly relied upon to mitigate the complexities of urban driving and provide a smoother and more convenient commute, further stimulating market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Alpine Electronics Inc. (Alps Electric Co. Ltd.)

• Faurecia Clarion Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Continental Aktiengesellschaft

• DENSO Corporation

• Garmin Ltd.

• Harman International Industries (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd)

• JVCKENWOOD Corporation

• Luxoft Holding Inc. (DXC Technology Company)

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• TomTom International BV

In-Dash Navigation System Market Report Segmentation:

By Component:

• Display Unit

• Control Module

• Antenna Module

• Wiring Harness

Display unit represented the leading segment due to its central role in providing visual navigation information and user interface.

By Technology:

• 2D Maps

• 3D Maps

2D maps accounted for the largest market share owing to their simplicity and wide compatibility with in-dash navigation systems.

By Screen Size:

• Less Than 6 Inches

• 6 Inches to 11 Inches

• Greater Than 11 Inches

6 inches to 11 inches represented the largest segment as it offers a balance between visibility and space efficiency on the dashboard.

By Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Passenger cars held the majority of the market share due to the widespread adoption of in-dash navigation systems in this segment.

By Sales Channel:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer

• Aftermarket

Original equipment manufacturer accounted for the largest market share owing to their direct integration of navigation systems in new vehicles.

Regional Insights:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Others

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Others

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the in-dash navigation system market is attributed to its advanced automotive market, tech-savvy consumers, and a high demand for integrated navigation solutions.

Global In-Dash Navigation System Market Trends:

The in-dash navigation system market is primarily driven by the rising consumer demand for advanced infotainment and navigation solutions in vehicles. Drivers seek seamless and real-time navigation experiences, propelling the market for in-dash navigation systems. Apart from this, the increasing awareness of road safety and the need for reducing distractions while driving has accelerated the adoption of integrated navigation systems. These systems offer intuitive, hands-free, and voice-activated functionalities, promoting safer driving practices. Furthermore, the rising connectivity ecosystem in vehicles, including smartphone integration and connectivity to cloud-based services, has augmented the demand for in-dash navigation systems, thereby favoring market growth.

