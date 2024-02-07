Việt Nam pledges support for ASEAN’s efforts in Myanmar situation

VIETNAM, February 7 - HÀ NỘI — Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, permanent representative of Việt Nam to the UN, has voiced Việt Nam’s support for Laos in its role as ASEAN Chair and its appointment of the ASEAN Special Envoy for Myanmar, saying that they have been instrumental in promoting dialogue, seeking peaceful and sustainable solutions, and fostering ASEAN's efforts in humanitarian assistance in Myanmar.

At a meeting of ASEAN Heads of Mission in New York and Alounkeo Kittikhoun, former Minister in the Lao Prime Minister’s Office and ASEAN Special Envoy for Myanmar, Giang on Tuesday stressed the critical need for all parties in Myanmar to fully implement the Five-Point Consensus, with the highest priority given to ending violation, ensuring humanitarian access for all citizens, and creating an environment conducive for comprehensive dialogue and reconciliation.

It is imperative for the international community to enhance collaboration with ASEAN and UN agencies in coordinating humanitarian relief efforts, ensuring that aid reaches those in need, especially women and children. Throughout this process, due respect for Myanmar's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and unity must be upheld, he said.

Delegates from ASEAN member states commended the Special Envoy’s efforts and pledged continued assistance for him to fulfill assigned tasks, thereby contributing to peace and stability in Southeast Asia.

The ASEAN Special Envoy for Myanmar position was established under the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus adopted on April 24, 2021.

Accordingly, the diplomat plays a pivotal role in facilitating dialogue process in Myanmar, with the backing of the ASEAN Secretariat. — VNS