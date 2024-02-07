VIDEO: Cornyn Discusses Senate Border Proposal

WASHINGTON – Today on the floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) discussed the Senate’s border proposal and expressed frustration with the White House’s refusal to negotiate on policy that would actually deter illegal immigration and enforce the law. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below, and video can be found here.

“I want to express my gratitude to Senator Lankford… for the time and effort he’s invested in this process.”

“Notwithstanding his best efforts, this proposal is not what the country needs, wants, or deserves.”

“This proposal doesn’t place significant limits on parole authority.”

“This bill also does not end what has come to be known euphemistically as catch-and-release, and it actually creates a new system under which migrants who might express an intent to apply for asylum must be released from custody even before an initial screening interview is completed.”

“I’ve said from the beginning that I would only support an agreement or a proposal that would make significant policy changes and reduce the influx of humanity coming across the border, and this proposal does not meet that requirement.”

“The only reason, I think, President Biden all of a sudden took an interest in the border is because he saw the approaching election and his plummeting poll numbers.”

“We are not interested in being complicit in a PR stunt. We are interested in actually securing the border and deterring illegal immigration.”

“On Wednesday, when we vote on whether to proceed to the proposal along with aid to Ukraine, Israel, and the Indo-Pacific, I will vote ‘no’ on the motion to proceed.”

“The Biden administration has refused to budge on policy changes that would actually force his administration to apply the law and deter illegal immigration. I cannot support it as written.”