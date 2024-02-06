B.C. appoints four new Provincial Court judges

CANADA, February 6 - The Government of British Columbia has appointed four new Provincial Court judges to support timely and efficient access to justice.

The new judges are:

Christopher Churchill (effective March 21, 2024);

Karen Leung (effective March 4, 2024);

Colleen Elden (effective March 4, 2024); and

Sheryl Wagner (effective March 4, 2024).

Churchill began his career as a defence counsel practising a mix of civil, family and criminal law. He became a sole practitioner in 1997. Within a year, he shifted his practice exclusively to criminal defence. Since then, he has represented clients facing criminal charges at Provincial and Supreme Court, upholding their rights to fair representation and access to justice.

Leung was a legal counsel at the Provincial Court since September 2013. She was a member of numerous committees that navigated complex and sensitive relationships with members of the executive branch, counsel and the superior courts. During the pandemic, she worked closely with the Provincial Court’s Judicial Administrative Committee drafting Court Practice Directives and Notices to the Public that ensured access to the court.

Elden practised criminal law as defence counsel, complainant’s counsel in sexual abuse prosecutions and ad-hoc Crown counsel. She was frequently appointed as amicus curiae (friend of the court) for complex criminal matters to assist the court with its decision-making by ensuring that all relevant evidence and arguments were properly presented.

Wagner initially worked as a mediator in Australia resolving financial disputes between credit unions and their clients. In 2005, she became Crown counsel. She commenced her career in the Fraser region and later moved to the Special Prosecutions Unit of the B.C. Prosecution Service, where she was involved in challenging and lengthy prosecutions, occupying senior roles in the litigation team.

The Province is committed to promoting equitable access to justice for all residents of B.C. These appointment decisions consider multiple factors, including the needs of the court, the diversity of the bench and the candidates’ areas of expertise.

Quick Facts:

The process to appoint judges involves the following steps: Interested lawyers apply, and the Judicial Council of B.C. reviews the candidates. The council is a statutory body made up of the chief judge, an associate chief judge, other judges, lawyers and members from outside the legal profession. The council recommends potential judges to the Attorney General, with the final appointment made through a cabinet order-in-council.

Although judges and judicial justices are located in a judicial region, many use technology such as videoconferencing for court proceedings.

They also travel regularly throughout the province to meet changing demands.

Learn More:

