Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents halted a human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents working their assigned duties interdicted a human smuggling attempt yielding the apprehension of 19 migrants.

On Feb. 5, Border Patrol agents while working their assigned duties observed several suspicious vehicles parked near a tractor trailer by HWY 359. Agents approached the driver of the tractor trailer when they noticed people in the sleeper area trying to conceal themselves from public view. The agents instructed the driver to step out of the tractor. Agents proceeded to remove the people from inside the tractor trailer.

Border Patrol agents were able to apprehend a total of 19 people and they were taken to the Laredo South Station for processing. Record checks revealed they were in the country illegally from Mexico, El Salvador, and Guatemala. All subjects were processed according to their individual immigration status. The driver was turned over to HSI who is leading the investigation.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the Laredo Sector Border Patrol while remaining anonymous at 1-800-343-1994.