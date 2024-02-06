A high-resolution synthesis dataset for multistressor analyses along the U.S. West Coast (update)

Global trends of ocean warming, deoxygenation, and acidification are not easily extrapolated to coastal environments. Local factors, including intricate hydrodynamics, high primary productivity, freshwater inputs, and pollution, can exacerbate or attenuate global trends and produce complex mosaics of physiologically stressful or favorable conditions for organisms. In the California Current System (CCS), coastal oceanographic monitoring programs document some of this complexity; however, data fragmentation and limited data availability constrain our understanding of when and where intersecting stressful temperatures, carbonate system conditions, and reduced oxygen availability manifest. Here, we undertake a large data synthesis to compile, format, and quality-control publicly available oceanographic data from the US West Coast to create an accessible database for coastal CCS climate risk mapping, available from the National Centers for Environmental Information (accession 0277984) at https://doi.org/10.25921/2vve-fh39 (Kennedy et al., 2023). With this synthesis, we combine publicly available observations and data contributed by the author team from synoptic oceanographic cruises, autonomous sensors, and shore samples with relevance to coastal ocean acidification and hypoxia (OAH) risk. This large-scale compilation includes 13.7 million observations from 66 sources and spans 1949 to 2020. Here, we discuss the quality and composition of the synthesized dataset, the spatial and temporal distribution of available data, and examples of potential analyses. This dataset will provide a valuable tool for scientists supporting policy- and management-relevant investigations including assessing regional and local climate risk, evaluating the efficacy and completeness of CCS monitoring efforts, and elucidating spatiotemporal scales of coastal oceanographic variability.

Kennedy E. G., Zulian M., Hamilton S. L., Hill T. M., Delgado M., Fish C. R., Gaylord B., Kroeker K. J., Palmer H. M., Ricart A. M., Sanford E., Spalding A. K., Ward M., Carrasco G., Elliott M., Grisby G. V., Harris E., Jahncke J., Rocheleau C. N., Westerink S. & Wilmot M. I., 2024. A high-resolution synthesis dataset for multistressor analyses along the US West Coast. Earth System Science Data 16: 219–243. Article.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related