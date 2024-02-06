WISCONSIN, February 6 - An Act to amend 301.45 (5) (b) 1., 301.45 (5m) (b) 3. and 301.46 (2m) (am) 1. and 2. of the statutes; Relating to: counting convictions and findings for the purpose of the sex offender registry and notifications.
Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab944
You just read:
AB944 in Asm: Assembly Amendment 1 offered by Representative Born - 2024-02-06
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.