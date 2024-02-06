Submit Release
AB944 in Asm: Assembly Amendment 1 offered by Representative Born - 2024-02-06

WISCONSIN, February 6 - An Act to amend 301.45 (5) (b) 1., 301.45 (5m) (b) 3. and 301.46 (2m) (am) 1. and 2. of the statutes; Relating to: counting convictions and findings for the purpose of the sex offender registry and notifications.

Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab944

