Attorney General Bonta Conditionally Approves Sale of Twilight Haven to Bayshire Central Valley

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced his conditional approval of the sale of Twilight Haven, a California nonprofit that owns and operates an assisted living facility, an independent living facility, and a skilled nursing facility (SNF) in Fresno County to Bayshire Central Valley, LLC. Twilight Haven provides skilled nursing care to patients admitted to the SNF, as well as residential care services for the elderly. In June 2023, the nonprofit corporation filed for bankruptcy after the closure of its SNF, causing a disruption of its services, as well as the dislocation of residents. This sale will allow the SNF to reopen and provide healthcare services, as well as allow the assisted living facility to continue providing services to elderly adults. Under California law, any transaction involving the sale or transfer of control of a health facility owned by a nonprofit must secure the approval of the Attorney General.

“Our top priority is the safety of Californians when reviewing nonprofit health facility transactions,” said Attorney General Bonta. “After a thorough review process, I am confident that the conditions imposed on this sale will protect the well-being of the residents, while reopening its skilled nursing facility that will expand healthcare services to residents of Fresno County. At the Department of Justice, we remain unwavering in our commitment to supporting a long-term care system that ensures high-quality, uninterrupted care for all residents.”

The 10-acre campus involved in this transaction is an assisted living facility comprising 116 beds, a skilled nursing facility comprising 50 beds, and an independent living facility comprising 60 units. The proposed sale of $7.325 million is part of Twilight Haven’s chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding.

Under the Attorney General's conditions, which are pending approval by the bankruptcy court, Bayshire Central Valley, LLC has committed to:

Reopening the skilled nursing facility and maintaining services for at least five years.

Keeping the same type and level of services being provided to residents.

Maintaining and continuing to employ staff who are in good standing.

Ensuring participation in Medi-Cal and Medicare for eligible patients.

Honoring all residents’ contracts.

Establishing a Community Advisory Board for at least five years.

Complying with nondiscrimination rules in the provision of services.

A copy of the Attorney General's conditional approval can be found here.

